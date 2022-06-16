Looking to Change the World? Greensboro Academy Students are Happy to Provide Suggestions

Looking to Change the World? Greensboro Academy Students are Happy to Provide Suggestions

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no debate that our world could use a little change, and the students at Greensboro Academy weren't shy about sharing their ideas in the form of art for a contest held by the school's booster program.

The Greensboro Academy Boosters' arts competition is called "Create It" and this year's theme was "I will change the world by…" Students submitted 49 pieces of artwork, writing, photography, and musical compositions to be judged.

Although the GA Boosters are not a member of the National Parent Teacher Association, they base their arts competition on the NPTA's competition called "Reflections," which was established in 1969 by Mary Lou Anderson to emphasize the importance of an arts education.

"I was amazed by all the entries and their creativity," Kindergarten Teacher Anne Shaw said. "We had work from every grade level. I feel great leaving this earth to the next generation."

Judging was done by teachers within the building including the art and music teachers. Several students entered pieces in multiple categories with ideas such as "Going Green," planting more trees, and adding more electric cars. Much of the artwork focused on paintings of the earth with people interacting by playing music, planting trees, and helping others.

Students at Greensboro Academy are taught with an emphasis on moral focus each school day. Virtues such as respect, perseverance, and compassion are essential parts of their learning. They see the importance of making good decisions and doing the right things in life.

"This is an opportunity for our students to take all they have learned academically as well as through Moral Focus and apply that knowledge in a tangible way," Dean Tara Chandler said.

One piece, written by first-grader Wynonna Shepherd, was entitled "My Better World."

"I will explore new planets,

Will always choose love over hate,

Change unfair rules,

The ocean will be cleaner,

World is at peace,

By working together as a team."

So simple and honest, like change should be.

Greensboro Charter Academy is part of National Heritage Academies, a charter school management company in Grand Rapids, Mich. with 98 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

