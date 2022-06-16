Loeb Announces Mary Jane Anderson as Vice President of Accounting and Finance

Mary Jane Anderson Brings Deep and Extensive Accounting and Finance Knowledge and Skillset to the Company

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Jane Anderson has joined the team at Loeb as Vice President of Accounting and Finance. Mary Jane has more than 20 years of experience leading accounting and finance teams and managing large loan portfolios. Mary Jane is excited to join the team at Loeb and looks forward to helping continue its long legacy as a leader in the industrial asset lifecycle space.

As Vice President of Accounting and Finance, Mary Jane serves as the company's financial steward, overseeing day-to-day accounting, and financial planning, analysis, and strategy. Most recently, Mary Jane most recently served as Vice President of Finance in the Industrial Real Estate and Telecommunication sector, as a driver of growth, internal controls, and processes. Her unique experience in accounting and finance gives Loeb a competitive advantage when it comes to machinery and equipment financing.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Mary Jane aboard at Loeb" said Loeb President Howard Newman. "Her more than two decades of experience will be utilized across all of Loeb's operations in our four core verticals and uniquely positions us to be an industry leader in all aspects of the industrial asset lifecycle. Mary Jane's skillset will allow us to dramatically grow our asset-based lending portfolio to levels never seen in Loeb's history."

About Loeb: Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through acquisitions, sales, valuations, and financing. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

