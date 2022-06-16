KIA ANNOUNCES 2023 SELTOS PRICING

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Seltos is a carryover model with minor feature enhancements in the areas of noise reduction and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – newly added Blindspot Collision Avoidance-Rear (BCA-R) and Rear-Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) to the S FWD and S AWD trim levels. This model continues to represent Kia in the Entry CUV segment with an emotional design, superior size and space, the latest safety features, advanced infotainment, and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability and turbo-charged performance.

2023 Seltos (PRNewswire)

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)

• S FWD $22,890



• LX AWD $22,840



• S AWD $24,390



• Nightfall Edition AWD $27,040



• EX AWD $26,140



• SX AWD $28,340

Engine:

2.0L Atkinson 4-Cylinder: 146 hp/132 lb.-ft. of torque (LX, S, EX)

1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder: 175 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (Nightfall Edition and SX)

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

• FWD: 29/35/31



• AWD: 27/31/29

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Driver Attention Warning

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist-Rear

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:

Smart Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist:

Lane Following Assist:

Highway Driving Assist

Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 172 in.



• Overall Width: 70.9 in.



• Overall Height: 63.6 in.



• Wheelbase: 103.5 in.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. See fueleconomy.gov for more details.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

