Hershey Recognized as a Leading Community-Minded Company for the 10th Consecutive Year

HERSHEY, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company today celebrated its 10th year of being named an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest non-profit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change. Hershey has made this list since its inception and 2022 marks the second consecutive year that Points of Light named the company as the Consumer Staples Sector Leader.

Hershey named to The Civic 50 for the 10th year and as Consumer Staples Sector Leader for the second year.

"We're honored to be named a Civic 50 Honoree for the 10th year and recognized as the leader in the consumer staples sector," said Leigh Horner, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Global Sustainability. "Hershey's legacy of showing up and doing the right thing for our people and communities is core to who we are as a business. That legacy attracts employees who strive to be part of something bigger than themselves. This award reflects our culture of making a difference."

Throughout 2021, Hershey employees volunteered more than 117,000 hours and the company donated nearly $15 million in cash and products globally. This year, the company integrated social impact with its iconic brands through Hershey's CelebrateSHE campaign with non-profit partner Girls on the Run, as well as the ongoing Kit Kat® and Hershey's Beat of the Future campaign with non-profit partner Memphis Music Initiative. Learn more about Hershey's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and priorities in its recently released 2021 ESG Report. If interested in making a difference through a career with Hershey, visit careers.thehersheycompany.com.



Since 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

