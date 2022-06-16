GenomOncology Boosts Treatment Matching Capabilities with Integration of Prior Intervention Eligibility Criteria

CLEVELAND, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology announced today that their Precision Oncology Platform now integrates patients' prior intervention eligibility criteria to further advance their treatment matching algorithm and decision support capabilities.

As cancer care continues to progress, the uniqueness of a patient's journey has an impact on further treatment options. Often, patients that seem like an ideal candidate for a clinical trial or therapy are not qualified based on their prior medical interventions or clinical history. To ensure accurate clinical trial or therapy matching, GenomOncology's software now incorporates prior intervention eligibility criteria, adding to the existing demographic, biomarker, and disease-driven data, into their sophisticated data ingestion mechanisms and treatment matching algorithm.

With this latest release, a patient's comprehensive clinical data is merged directly into the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, including all patient's prior medical interventions, such as surgical events, radiation, chemotherapy regimens, or targeted therapies. This information is then combined with the patient's demographic and biomarker data, resulting in the complete profile of the patient. This depth of patient data empowers GenomOncology to streamline the matching of the patient to the best available treatment option, based on the patient background and eligibility criteria for treatment enrollment or use.

These enhancements are showcased in a recent case of a 57-year old female with recurrent Stage IV Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma. This patient had several clinically relevant alterations and variants of uncertain significance identified, and accurately matched to 47 clinical trials based on demographics, disease, and biomarker based criteria. However, when prior treatment criteria were taken into account within the treatment matching algorithm, GenomOncology narrowed down relevant treatment options for this patient by 34%. As a result of the evaluation of the patient's clinical history and prior medical interventions, the system identified 31 clinical trials that the patient is eligible to enroll in. Learn more about how GenomOncology's precision oncology solutions facilitate the review and evaluation of a patient to improve treatment options.

"By incorporating prior intervention eligibility criteria, and matching it against a patient's treatment history, our software is automatically removing any treatment options a patient is not qualified for based on their medical history. This process efficiently and effectively gives clinicians insight into the best possible care path forward for a patient," said James Cole, PhD, Director of Product Management at GenomOncology.

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens precision oncology workflows by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

