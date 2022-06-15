Pulnovo Medical Announces Dr. Krishna Sudhir Joins Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical Limited, a globally recognized OTM innovation platform, recently announced that Dr. Krishna Sudhir has officially joined the Pulnovo Medical Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Krishna Sudhir will provide scientific guidance and take an important part in the innovation and internationalization of Pulnovo Medical's technology platforms and R&D portfolio.

Dr. Sudhir is a distinguished expert in the cardiovascular field with over 20 years of international leadership experience in technology development, medical discovery, and commercialization in the medical device field. He is currently serving as a Consulting Professor of Medicine at the Center for Cardiovascular Technology at Stanford University . Prior to that, Dr. Sudhir was the Global Vice President of Medical Affairs for Abbott's Global Cardiovascular Division and lead the medical research and development departments at Abbott Vascular for more than 15 years. Dr Sudhir has also worked with the University of California, San Francisco, Alfred Heart Center, and Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute, where he focused on cardiac disease research. In addition, Dr. Sudhir also worked on clinical research and medical affairs at various pharmaceutical companies, including Pharmacyclics, Millennium, diaDexus, and Johnson & Johnson, where he served as the director of Macroflux Internal Venture.

Dr. Sudhir received his MD from Madras Medical College and his Ph.D. from Monash University in Australia; he has received numerous honors for his academic excellence. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, a member of the American College of Cardiology, and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention.

Regarding the board position with Pulnovo Medical, Dr. Sudhir said, "I am proud to be joining as a member of the SAB to contribute to the technology development, commercialization, and research innovation of Pulnovo Medical. With a holistic approach to medical research, industry, research, production, and business management, Pulnovo Medical is at the forefront of medical research that will lead to innovative treatments for unmet clinical needs around the world. For patients with limited access to current therapies, these innovative treatments will certainly improve their health resilience. It is my privilege to be working with the Pulnovo Medical team to develop and explore new treatments to meet the urgent needs of patients and to create innovative and differentiated medical technologies together."

Pulnovo Medical, said, "On behalf of Pulnovo Medical and the Board of Directors, I welcome Dr. Krishna Sudhir in joining our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sudhir is an outstanding scientist and industry leader. His excellent scientific foundation, strategic thinking, and business acumen will greatly enhance the innovation capabilities of Pulnovo Medical and will play a positive role in promoting the strategic layout of product pipelines and international collaboration to help take Pulnovo Medical to the next level.

Since its inception in 2013, Pulnovo Medical has insisted on the importance of clinical value and has been committed to creating a global OTM innovation platform with its globally leading original technology. With more than 45 Chinese and international invention patents, we have developed a range of world-first products, entered the Green Channel of CFDA for innovative medical devices, and obtained CE quality system certification. In February 2021, we were granted the FDA breakthrough device designation for our original product — a radiofrequency ablation catheter. Insisting on innovation and aiming to improve patient recovery, we have, in a short time, become a leader in the interventional therapy of pulmonary arterial hypertension and will walk together with patients toward a better future with the support of our strong research and development capabilities.

