TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (the "Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 14, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Annual Report can be accessed and downloaded on the Company's website at https://ir.100tal.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Shareholders and ADS holders of the Company may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by emailing the Company at ir@tal.com or by writing to the following address:

F/9, Tower B, Heying Center

Xiaoying West Street, Haidian District

Beijing 100080

People's Republic of China

Attention: Jackson Ding

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade primarily through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jackson Ding

Investor Relations

TAL Education Group

Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809

Email: ir@tal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: TAL@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: TAL@thepiacentegroup.com

