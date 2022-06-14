PEGA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Pegasystems Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased PEGA common stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Pegasystems Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor; (2) defendants' product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company's CEO; (4) the Company's CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company's written Code of Conduct, including its express prohibition on "stealing" confidential information from a competitor and "misrepresenting your identity in hopes of obtaining confidential information"; (5) the Company was "unable to reasonably estimate damages" in the lawsuit filed by Appian as a result of the foregoing misconduct (the "Appian Litigation"); and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about PEGA's business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in PEGA you have until July 18, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased PEGA securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

