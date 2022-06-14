Palo Alto Networks Wins 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Security

Continuing digital innovation with integrations that simplify Google Cloud security for customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award for Security.

Palo Alto Networks was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping organizations rapidly transform security operations for future success. Together, Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks create complete, easy-to-manage cloud native security solutions that help secure customer data and applications, protecting against emerging and sophisticated cyberthreats.

"We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award for Security," said Don Jones, senior vice president of Ecosystems, Palo Alto Networks. "Palo Alto Networks is committed to helping our customers leverage the public cloud, extending consistent security across all domains. We look forward to continuing our momentum with Google Cloud, building best-in-class integrations that simplify cloud security for our joint customers while improving their security posture."

"This award recognizes Palo Alto Networks' commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in Security," said Bronwyn Hastings, vice president of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. "We're proud to recognize Palo Alto Networks as our Technology Partner of the Year Security, and we look forward to continuing our work together building and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies."

In 2021, Palo Alto Networks partnered with Google Cloud to introduce new product integrations, accompanying reference architectures and several new solution offerings on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Most notable was the Google Cloud native security product built with Palo Alto Networks Threat Detection technologies, the Google Cloud Intrusion Detection System (Cloud IDS). Google Cloud IDS was the first intrusion detection system delivered as a native cloud service, helping address the regulatory requirement for customers by enabling monitoring in the cloud. With a few clicks, Google Cloud customers can deploy on-demand application visibility and threat detection to help ensure compliance and protect applications.

Other integrations launched within the past year included Prisma Cloud Autopilot GKE support, Network Connectivity Center integration with Prisma® SD-WAN and the VM-Series, BeyondCorp with Prisma Access and Cortex XDR ® for endpoint verification, and VM-Series integrations with new cloud load balancing capabilities that help unblock customer workloads to Google Cloud while accelerating customer adoption.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex XDR, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

