Givex Client BarBurrito Becomes Largest Mexican Chain in Canada

Since becoming a Givex client less than two years ago, BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. has more than doubled its footprint, expanding from 80 to 185 locations

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd . (Givex) (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), a global leader in omnichannel processing of gift cards, loyalty, and digital merchandise credit, is pleased to announce that GivexPOS, mobile app, gift card and loyalty client BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. has become the largest Mexican restaurant chain in Canada.

"Since BarBurrito initially partnered with Givex, the brand has grown to become Canada's largest Mexican restaurant chain," said Mo Chaar, chief commercial officer of Givex. "This is an incredible accomplishment and demonstrates the scalability of Givex technology. We look forward to continuing to support BarBurrito's growth and expansion through our ongoing partnership."

Givex, the global IT platform that provides omnichannel POS, gift card, loyalty and stored value ticketing solutions, first partnered with BarBurrito in October 2020, as its POS system provider in Saskatchewan. Since then, Givex has become the POS provider across all locations.

In December 2021, Givex announced a new omnichannel technology partnership with BarBurrito. Using Givex's online ordering, gift card and loyalty technology, all relationships throughout the BarBurrito network are handled through a single solution with a high level of service that encompasses the chain's needs in a one-time setup.

"We're excited to have achieved this milestone with the help of Givex technology," said Sameer Lalji, Senior Vice President of BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. "From coast to coast, the support is seamless. All facets of the Givex system are integrated, helping optimize operations and supporting our growth."

Founded in Toronto in 2005, BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. is Canada's leading chain offering Tex-Mex fare. With over 185 locations and more on the way, BarBurrito continues its expansion with the support of Givex technology.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 100,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

