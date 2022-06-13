Squid Distribution Generates Lasting Buzz with Disposable Vapes at CHAMPS Chicago Trade Show

Attendees flock to booth to learn about the company and its expanded portfolio of disposable vape brands

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squid Distribution , a premier authorized distributor of vape products, wrapped up a successful three-day run at the CHAMPS Chicago Trade Show held June 7-9 in the Windy CIty.

The show follows on Squid Distribution's recent announcement that it has expanded its portfolio of vape products. which allows the company to better serve its retail customers across the U.S.

Squid Distribution's team has been active in the vape business for several years, providing customers with the knowledge and experience to expand their businesses. With its expanded offerings, the vape specialist company now distributes more than 10 of the leading disposable vape brands, including Fume , Whiff , Food God, and more.

"As vape enthusiasts, we always look forward to coming to the CHAMPS trade shows, and this year's Chicago show exceeded our expectations as a company," said Hai Vachnon, CEO of Squid Distribution. "We were very happy with the quality of the conversations we had at the show, and we look forward to fulfilling the vape supply needs of the attendees who came by the booth over the last three days."

Attendees were particularly wowed by Squid Distribution's always-in-stock products and same-day shipping to many markets to help vape shops keep product on hand for their customers.

In an industry where counterfeit and unsafe vapes and e-liquids are far too common, Squid Distribution ensures vape users' safety by carrying only authorized products. Resellers who purchase their products from Squid can be sure that they are getting the highest-quality devices that have been tested for safety. Additionally, Squid Distribution is one of very few vape distributors that offer nicotine-free products for those who want the experience without the nicotine hit.

About Squid Distribution

Squid Distribution is America's premier authorized vape distributor backed by years of experience and knowledge to deliver any retailer the highest-quality products to help increase sales. With over 10 of the most popular vape brands always in stock and a national sales team from coast-to-coast, Squid Distribution guarantees excellence and expertise unmatched in the business. For more about America's number one vape specialists and distributors, visit www.SquidDistribution.com .

