Basic.Space to Host Interactive Shopping Experience in Paris

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers craving an interactive shopping experience in Paris can head to Basic.Space's upcoming Paris event, running June 23 through June 26. Basic.Space is a selective marketplace that hand-picks its vendors, ensuring they feature original products from creators that share their vision and want to offer shoppers a unique buying experience.

Guests will enjoy an interactive experience with Basic.Space creators during the Paris event. On June 24, guests can hear from brand creator Reese Cooper. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue Fashion Fund selected Cooper as a finalist for their prize in 2019, making him the youngest designer to become a finalist since the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund launched in 2003. Cooper designs men's jackets, sweatpants, cargo pants, t-shirts, and sweatshirts. June 24 events include a four-hour open bar and DJ held at Lucid Gallery.

June 25th, festivities feature fashion designer Mr. Saturday, known for biker shorts, hoodies, t-shirts, bodysuits, socks, sweatpants, and shorts. Mr. Saturday's fashion accessories include sunglasses, hats, and bags. Mr. Saturday has also launched household products, such as their "Good Luck" candle. Events on June 26th feature Kenzo.

Basic.Space revolutionizes the sales experience for consumers and sellers by offering interactive experiences with creatives. Their team researches potential vendors and selects fashion designers, artists, musicians, and other creators that share their vision for personalized shopping and interactive experiences . Their site recommends products to consumers based on their interests.

Founder and CEO Jesse Lee launched Basic.Space in 2018. Lee's made a name for himself by successfully marketing products to Millennials and with Basic.Space, his aims to provide Generation Next with the shopping experience of the future. Events such as NFT.NYC in New York City on June 22 and the Paris events from June 23 to June 26 demonstrate how Lee's changing sales transactions and enabling consumers to interact with creatives and glean insights about their products and processes.

Lee sets Basic.Space apart from current marketing strategies by focusing on creatives with compelling lives, brands, and products. Instead of prioritizing vendors with existing social media platforms drawing millions of followers, Basic.Space pursues vendors breaking new ground who are happy to let a reputable marketplace handle their sales and storefront.

Basic.Space vendors include Japanese tennis singles champion Naomi Osaka and Canadian model and recording artist Tommy Genesis. Whether you're in the market for books, clothes, or household items, you'll find items suited to your needs from Basic.Space vendors.

With its unique philosophy, Basic.Space is changing the way people buy goods. Attending the Paris events from June 23 through June 26 offers consumers an in-person experience, introducing them to Basic.Space's philosophy and leading creatives. Follow Basic.Space on Twitter for the latest updates about vendors and events.

