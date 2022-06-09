Univar Solutions as exclusive distributor in the United States and Canada for BASF Chemical Intermediates' Glyoxal

Glyoxal offering beneficial properties for the textiles, disinfection, paper, leather, cosmetics and epoxy industries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 1, 2022, Univar Solutions will become the exclusive distributor for BASF's Chemical Intermediates' Glyoxal in the United States and Canada. With this agreement BASF and Univar Solutions, a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, expand their collaboration to better serve customers through a host of sustainable solutions across a range of applications. Glyoxal is readily biodegradable by showing more than a 90% decrease of dissolved organic carbon according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines 301 C-E and 303 A.

Univar Solutions and BASF expand collaboration (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions and BASF expand collaboration

"We are honored and excited to expand our partnership and portfolio of offerings with BASF to match up best in class chemistry with our reliable and flexible service model to the market in the United States and Canada," said Brian Jurcak, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing Management and Global Trade for Univar Solutions.

"We are proud to extend our relationship with Univar to exclusively represent our Glyoxal product line in the United States and Canada," said Kevin Anderson, Vice President, Business Management Amines, Acetylenics, and Carbonyl Derivatives, Chemical Intermediates, North America for BASF. "Univar Solutions' supply chain capabilities coupled with their extensive market reach will provide customers with the reliability and convenience needed to service their Glyoxal requirements."

BASF's Glyoxal is utilized by customers as a highly efficient cross-linking agent in the textiles, disinfection, paper, leather, cosmetics and epoxy industries. The usage of Glyoxal allows customers to achieve a wide range of benefits in their formulation, including flexibility, improved viscosity, anti-wrinkle and softening as well as moisture resistance.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions USA Inc. and Univar Solutions Canada Ltd. are subsidiaries of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.