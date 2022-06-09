Spectrum Science Acquires The Seismic Collaborative, Deepening Expertise in Emerging Innovation and Health Technology

Building on recent acquisition of SONIC Health, The Seismic Collaborative deal further expands the agency's services for clients on the cutting edge of science

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, integrated marketing, communications and media agency hyper-focused on health and science, today announced the acquisition of The Seismic Collaborative, an independent health and life science agency that specializes in supporting early-stage health tech and biotech companies. The Seismic acquisition establishes the Emerging Innovation Group within Spectrum, a new offering that expands the agency's capabilities to deliver at all points of a company and product lifecycle.

"We're delighted to welcome Seismic's incredible talent and expertise to the Spectrum team," says Jonathan Wilson, Owner and CEO of Spectrum. "For the past several years, we've worked to strategically diversify talent and capabilities within our agency, to keep pace with client needs in a rapidly evolving industry—including the burgeoning biotech and health tech sectors. With today's acquisition, we're now able to broaden the scope of clients we support, bringing a flexible model and approach to service both early-stage and start-up clients as well as those who are more established."

This new venture brings seasoned leaders with extensive experience and current business in emerging innovation and health technology to the Spectrum team, including Seismic CEO, Lisa Rodriguez, who will serve as the President of the Emerging Innovation Group within Spectrum and will play a lead role within the company's existing Health Tech practice.

"Becoming a part of the Spectrum organization strengthens Seismic's connection to clients who are growing, expanding and advancing innovation in the health tech and life science sectors," says Seismic CEO Lisa Rodriguez. "Now more than ever before, emerging companies require end-to-end, global capabilities to reach their hypergrowth goals—Spectrum is the perfect place to make that happen. Our new home provides a dynamic and vibrant extension of our services where we can evolve with our client partners throughout their lifecycle."

Also joining the Spectrum organization from Seismic are EVPs Melissa Laverty and Vikki Herrera, along with Seismic's full team of strategists, writers and earned and social media specialists.

Today's announcement builds on the recently announced acquisition of SONIC Health, the first deal of its kind for Spectrum in the company's 26-year history. Financing for both acquisitions was provided by Monroe Capital.

About The Seismic Collaborative

The Seismic Collaborative communicates the stories of the people, products and services that transform healthcare and save lives through a range of strategy, media relations, content and social media services. The Seismic Collaborative's model rejects traditional PR agency norms, focusing instead on high-touch, deeply engaged, collaborative partnerships that are structured upon the results achieved. To learn more, visit www.teamseismic.com.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an integrated marketing, communications and media agency like no other. An independent, full-service agency with end-to-end capabilities, Spectrum's team are experts in science—focused on strategic engagements with our audiences. We leverage human-centered insights, motivating creative, innovative storytelling and technology to reach audiences where they are with the content they need and want. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). For more information on how Spectrum goes Beyond the Science Quo, visit www.spectrumscience.com or follow @SpectrumScience on Twitter.

