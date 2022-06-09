Seefried Properties and Clarion Partners Acquire Land and Announce Plans for 969,620 Square Foot Distribution Center in Buford

Buford North Distribution Center Will Span 80 Acres and Include Three Class A Industrial Buildings

BUFORD, Ga., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Properties, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties, along with capital partner and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, LLC., have recently acquired an 80-acre site for the development of a 969,620-square-foot Class A logistics center known as Buford North Distribution Center. Located in the dynamic northeast Atlanta submarket along Interstate 985 in Hall County, GA., construction on the first phase of development is expected to begin in August 2022 with completion during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Buford North Distribution Center (PRNewswire)

Buford North Distribution Center will include 969,620-square-feet of logistics space across three buildings featuring flexible designs to accommodate multiple tenants with varying size requirements. Phase two of the project is scheduled to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023 and will include 434,320-square-feet of space across two buildings. Features of all three buildings will include 185' deep concrete exterior truck courts, 36' clear heights, ample parking, and ESFR sprinklers.

"Seefried and Clarion Partners are very excited about this new project in Northeast Atlanta," said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President of Seefried. "The location of Buford North at Interstate 985 and Friendship Road is square in the middle of one of the most desired locations for businesses and distributors in metro Atlanta and the Southeast."

The Civil Engineer on the project is Eberly & Associates; the Architect is Atlas Architecture. Leasing efforts for the project will be led by the Seefried leasing team comprised of Joseph Kriss, Tripp Ausband and Doug Smith.

Buford North Distribution Center is located approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. The location will afford tenants easy access to I-85 as well as Metro Atlanta and other nearby states.

About Seefried Industrial Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Industrial Properties specializes in the development, leasing and management of industrial real estate in key markets across the U.S. Seefried leases and manages approximately 40 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed, or is in the process of developing, approximately 190 million square feet of space valued in excess of $17 billion across 120+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com

About Clarion Partners:

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $75.9 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm's global industrial team manages a 900+ property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 206 million square feet. More information about the firm is available at clarionpartners.com.

