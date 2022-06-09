Outreach Announces AWS Marketplace Availability

The Leading Sales Execution Platform Is Now Available to Help AWS Customers Close The Sales Execution Gap

SEATTLE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, today announced availability in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data and services to business solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Outreach customers will now be able to enjoy the simplified procurement that AWS Marketplace offers through consolidated billing, custom pricing and terms, and retire their Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitment when applicable.

"At Outreach, we believe that simplicity is the secret to sales excellence, and our product team is obsessed with finding ways to further improve the efficiencies of sales teams," said Vlad Melnik, VP, Global Business Development and Partnerships at Outreach. "Making Outreach available in AWS Marketplace means less friction and easier implementation for our customers, allowing them to move and scale faster and more efficiently than ever through one of the world's leading cloud providers."

This news comes on the heels of big momentum for Outreach. The company was recently named a leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022 and The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q2 2020 reports. What's more, on the G2 2022 list of the Best Sales Products, Outreach ranks number one for best software by function.

"We always look for new ways to extend the capabilities of our customers," said Carol Potts, Americas Head of ISV Sales at AWS. "With the addition of Outreach in AWS Marketplace, we'll be able to bring even more value to our enterprise customers by helping them close the sales execution gap."

"As an AWS Marketplace seller and an avid Outreach customer, I'm excited for this partnership to be able to purchase Outreach via AWS Marketplace" said Marcela Yang, Sr. Director, Global Revenue Applications and Go to Market Infrastructure of Treasure Data.

Learn more about Outreach in AWS M arketplace .

About Outreach

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping every organization achieve its growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. Learn more here .

