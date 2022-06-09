Adele Chandler Joins the Best Egg Team to Lead Brand Strategy

Industry Veteran Brings 25+ Years of Personal Finance Experience to Growing Brand Team

WILMINGTON, Del., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company that operates the Best Egg financial platform, today announced that Adele Chandler has joined the team as Managing Director, Brand Strategy. She is responsible for driving the company's brand strategy by harnessing the power of creativity and out-of-category thinking.

"Adele is the perfect addition to our leadership team and is joining our company at just the right time," said Sabrina DeVito, Chief Strategy Officer at Best Egg. "Her extensive experience in brand strategy and marketing, especially within the financial space, will help Best Egg as we continue to grow and expand our consumer product offerings. We plan to launch new products on our platform in the coming months, and we're excited to have Adele developing and guiding our brand strategy efforts."

Since its launch in 2014, Best Egg has focused on helping people feel more confident about their finances by offering fast, simple, and convenient ways for them to pay for things beyond their everyday needs, especially when they have limited savings to absorb unplanned expenses. Best Egg's personal loan products have seen tremendous growth in the past two years, accelerating from $12B to $19B of loans with solid credit performance. The company has also diversified its offering, introducing the Best Egg Visa® Credit Card and the free Best Egg Financial Health tool in 2021 and announcing $225 million in equity funding in March 2022.

"I have been incredibly impressed with Best Egg's commitment to financial health for its customers and a flexible, supportive, and collaborative culture for its employees, all of whom have a customer-first approach to everything we do," said Chandler. "I'm excited to evolve the Best Egg brand as we continue to grow our platform and help consumers build financial confidence as they achieve their goals wherever they are in their life journey."

Chandler brings more than 25 years of personal finance, brand, and innovation marketing experience to the team, having served recently as Head of Brand and Advertising for JPMorgan Chase's consumer credit card, auto, and home lending businesses. She has led brand, marketing, and product for leading card brands such as Southwest Airlines, Chase Freedom, and Chase Sapphire. Adele began her career at MBNA and has held leadership positions at FICO and Wachovia. She graduated from Universidad de Sevilla and Gettysburg College. She serves as an advocate and mentor for woman's career growth and volunteers time with her family at the local animal rescue.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial health platform that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered over $19 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed 220,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 64,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

