OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE® ADDS COLLEGE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL ATHLETES TO THE TeamMATES PROGRAM ROSTER

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outback Steakhouse® is rounding out the college year and rounding the bases with eight new college baseball and softball athletes, signing* them to NIL deals as part of the Outback TeamMATES** program. Embracing Outback's connection with college athletes and sports fans across the country, the TeamMATES program will take this connection one step further through the launch of an NFT collection that will engage and reward consumers in an entirely new way.

To celebrate the addition of the new TeamMATES, Outback will release a limited-edition series of 8,000 NFTs, which will be available to Outback fans free of charge, set to launch on National Onion Day, in honor of the famed Bloomin' Onion. The NFTs will be redeemable across all Outback Steakhouses for rewards from the brand.

The Outback TeamMATES class of 2022 for college baseball and softball includes:

University of Oklahoma Softball – Jocelyn Alo (2x USA Softball National Player of the Year – 2021 and 2022) & Jayda Coleman (2021 All-American 1st Team)

University of Washington Softball – Baylee Klingler (2021 All-American 2nd Team) & Kelley Lynch (2021 Pac-12 Freshman Team)

University of Tennessee Baseball – Jordan Beck (2022 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List) & Ben Joyce (Pitched NCAA record 105.5 mph)

University of Florida Baseball – Hunter Barco (No. 7 Midseason Collegiate 2022 MLB Draft Prospect – d1baseball.com) & Colby Halter (2022 Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week – Feb. 28 )

From players bringing the heat with 105mph fastballs, to All-Americans and top projected draft picks, the baseball and softball TeamMATES have stepped up to the plate and delivered this season. Off the field, each TeamMATE will be promoting a lineup of these limited-edition NFTs. The TeamMATES will highlight the NFT drop on their social media channels, alerting fans about the opportunity to own digital collectables that unlock access to exclusive prizes offered by Outback. Fans can be the first to receive news about the NFT drop by visiting http://outbacknft.xyz, with the exact prizes being revealed on National Onion Day on June 27th.

"As we continue to grow the TeamMATES program, we're seeking new opportunities to engage with athletes and fans in a unique way," said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse®. "In the latest iteration of the program, we're celebrating America's pastime and integrating NFTs as a way to rally fans of baseball, softball and Outback."

Giving back is one of Outback Steakhouse's® core values and will continue to be a focal point during the spring sports season, as the brand will help the TeamMATES support charities that they are passionate about.

Outback Steakhouse® will continue to build the TeamMATES program with additional male and female college athletes throughout the year, with all eligible student-athletes for the 2022/2023 school year encouraged to apply for consideration at www.outback.com/teammates . The deadline for the fall application period is August 12, 2022. To date, Outback has fielded more than 350 applications and has accepted 150 athletes across 24 different NCAA Division I sports into the program. Athletes accepted through the open call application will receive Outback Steakhouse® gift cards and official TeamMATES merchandise.

To learn more about Outback Steakhouse®, its TeamMATES program, please visit www.outback.com/teammates . Download the new app at www.outback.com/app . For more information about Outback Steakhouse®, please visit www.outback.com or follow Outback on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

*Athletes were signed in accordance with recent NIL policy.

** The Brand Marketing division of Excel Sports Management was tapped by Outback to develop the brand's NIL endorsement program, advising on strategy and leading talent procurement and campaign execution.

About Outback Steakhouse®:

There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit outback.com or the Outback Facebook page.

