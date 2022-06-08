Newfront Announces Exclusive Partnership with Alpine Rewards

World-class advisors to expand Total Rewards offerings to include Executive Compensation and Employee Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, announced today an exclusive partnership with Alpine Rewards to provide strategic Total Rewards advice for the world's top employers. Alpine Rewards, led by David Knopping and Rob Surdel, brings more than two decades of rewards advisory experience with deep industry expertise, thought leadership in Executive Compensation, and Employee Rewards focused on technology and life science markets.

"The war for talent among innovative companies is at a peak as companies deal with rising salaries, increased turnover, market volatility, inflation, and the great resignation. Our partnership with Alpine Rewards bolsters our team with top industry advisors to provide strategic guidance on developing a holistic Total Rewards solution," said Andrea Trudeau, Executive Producer, Employee Benefits, Newfront. "With a customized Total Rewards program, clients will now be able to offer competitive compensation, stock, benefits, rewards, and other perks to attract and retain top talent."

Partnering with best-in-class advisors, Newfront offers a customized and agnostic total rewards solution that is built around more than just data, base salary, and incentives, and instead a program that aligns with overall business goals, optimizes costs and investments, and helps employees thrive and feel valued.

"There is a natural tension across shareholders, the company, and employees that is difficult to manage – whether you are in-house or an external advisor," said David Knopping, Founder & Managing Director, Alpine Rewards. "With more than 20 years of experience, the Alpine Rewards team has deep industry and functional expertise in designing and optimizing total rewards programs that use data as a backdrop to frame the landscape and provide strategic advice that support the business and its stakeholders."

"Data shows that traditional compensation and rewards strategies no longer apply, especially when it comes to Life Sciences and Technology companies, in a quickly-moving landscape," says Darren Brown, Practice Leader, Employee Benefits, Newfront. "We are thrilled to partner with David and Rob to help create innovative programs that focus on competitive, equitable and sustainable compensation and reward programs for our clients."

By bringing together the best-in-class rewards advisory from Alpine with Newfront's market-leading human capital, benefits, and 401k teams, Newfront now offers a customized holistic total rewards solution that meets strategic objectives and supports culture, reputation, employee benefits, and a compensation philosophy that uniquely demonstrates the value of employees.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here .

About Alpine Rewards

Founded by David Knopping and Rob Surdel, Alpine Rewards is a strategic advisor for the Technology and Life Sciences sectors, providing comprehensive expertise in Executive Compensation and Employee Rewards. Industry experience, coupled with a direct linkage to business strategy and a focus on people, enable Alpine Rewards to design Total Rewards programs for a higher purpose.

Headquartered in northern California, Alpine Rewards has physical presence in the innovation hubs of San Francisco and Boston. Elevate your Pay Strategy here.

