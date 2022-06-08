Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on July 11, 2022 to holders of record as of June 23, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts:

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Finance

P: +1-215-784-7500

investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.