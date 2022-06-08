Ethernet Adapter Market Surpasses $1 B in 1Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Growth Attributed to Adoption of Smart NICs and High-Speed Ports

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the Ethernet controller and adapter market surpassed $1 billion for the first time in 1Q 2022. Growth was attributed to the adoption of Smart NICs and high-speed ports.

"The Ethernet controller and adapter market was driven by strong Smart NIC and 100 Gbps port shipments," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Furthermore, port average selling prices escalated during the quarter as vendors passed higher supply chain costs on to end-users, adding to topline growth. However, vendors continue to contend with supply chain challenges to meet strong and demand. We anticipate the upcoming server platform refresh and cloud expansion cycle to drive the strong demand for Ethernet adapters," added Fung.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC report include:

Total Ethernet controller and adapter port shipments grew 2 percent in 1Q 2022.

100 and 200 Gbps ports accounted for 38 percent of the revenue in 1Q 2022 from high-end workloads such as accelerated computing.

Smart NICs open vendors such as Marvell, Napatech, and Nvidia accounted for 30 percent of the revenue in 1Q 2022 and gained share over internally developed solutions by the major cloud service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft.

