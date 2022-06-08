Ambassador Terry Branstad Named National Chairman of The Corporate Citizenship Project

Branstad, who served 22-years as Iowa Governor and 3-years as US Ambassador to China, will be at the helm of the think tank's push for a reform in how corporate governance issues, including "ESG", are analyzed

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank dedicated towards a data-driven approach to corporate governance matters, today announced that Ambassador Terry Branstad has been named National Chairman of the organization.

Ambassador Terry Branstad (PRNewswire)

Ambassador Branstad made the following statement surrounding his appointment:

"I am proud to act, on behalf of American businesses and investors, to bring much-needed reform to how corporate governance matters are analyzed. Proxy advisors, ratings agencies, and ESG consultants have created an environment that has added unnecessary costs and burdens to American businesses, consumers, and investors alike. These ESG activists have made themselves the self-appointed authorities on which companies are good and which ones are bad, and in most cases make their determinations are based on standards that are arbitrary, political, or worse the result of significant conflicts of interest. I look forward to bringing a data-driven and transparent approach to this industry."

Contact

Ghada Salahuddin

515-259-6929

Rashida@CorporateCitizenshipProject.com

www.CorporateCitizenshipProject.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Citizenship Project