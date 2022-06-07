SkySquad Travel Startup Raises $1 Million in Funding

Company to use funding to scale up its operations and marketing while accelerating expansion of SkySquad's services to more airports across the country to meet customer demand

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySquad, a technology-enabled travel startup on a mission to shift the travel industry's focus to improving the customer experience, today announced that the company has secured $1 million in seed funding. Elevate Capital led the seed funding round for SkySquad, a technology-enabled platform that matches travelers with experienced airport assistants to provide support from car door to plane door and vice versa. Other investors include TEDCO, Citrine Angels, 1219 Capital, and other angel investors.

"There is a huge need for our SkySquad travel assistants in the travel industry and strong customer demand. We've provided travel assistance to more than 16,000 customers since December 2019. And, just during the past 12 months, we've experienced extremely rapid growth of 70X," said SkySquad Founder and CEO Julie Melnick. "We plan to use these funds to scale up our operations and marketing efforts while also accelerating our expansion to more airports across the country. More and more travelers are finding that our SkySquad travel assistants help them fly with confidence. All that travelers need to do is get to the airport and then our team will take care of everything until our customers board the airplane."

SkySquad's team of assistants allows travelers to focus on the fun of traveling and leave the stress at home. All SkySquad assistants wear badges, have been background checked by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and are able to accompany travelers through security all the way to the gate. In some airports, SkySquad offers expedited check-in and security clearance, getting passengers from car door to the gate faster than ever. SkySquad gives all travelers – whether families, seniors, or anyone needing assistance while navigating through airports and carrying bags -- the opportunity to travel stress-free thanks to the helpful assistance of the SkySquad team. For decades, VIP travel experiences were too expensive for most travelers to consider. SkySquad is democratizing the Airport VIP experience by providing a new way to book airport assistance on its simple and easy-to-use online platform, with rates starting at just $49.

"We've been impressed with the SkySquad team's vision for transforming the travel experience through airports for all travelers so that it is easier and more fun," said Nitin Rai , Founder and Managing Partner at Elevate Capital who also joined SkySquad's Board of Directors. "We're happy to support Julie and her team with this funding round. At Elevate Capital, we are focused on funding underserved entrepreneurs and female founders like Julie to support their innovative business ideas. We're excited to see SkySquad's ongoing business growth and expansion to additional airport locations across the country in the years ahead."

SkySquad's expansion continues with the launch of SkySquad travel assistant services at Salt Lake City International Airport (its seventh operating airport) on June 13. The company expects to launch its services at three additional airports by early 2023 for a total of 10 airports across the country that will be able to offer SkySquad's services to travelers.

SkySquad's mission is to empower individuals and families to travel with confidence. SkySquad was founded by a mom struggling to travel cross country with her own small children. Today, SkySquad offers airport assistance for anyone who needs a helping hand. Assistance is provided by TSA background checked, badged airport employees with a strong knowledge of the airport layout and an unwavering goal of helping others. SkySquad is available at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport. Visit skysquad.com and follow SkySquad on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Elevate Capital is a Pacific Northwest-based venture capital firm that invests nationally in early-stage underrepresented entrepreneurs, that includes women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and veterans. For instance, more than 62% of Elevate Capital Fund II investments are in women, 52% in African Americans (majority are women), 67% in founders of color, 10% LGBTQ+, 10% veterans, and 5% Latinx founder/CEO led startups. Since 2016, Elevate Capital has invested nearly $45 Million in 52 startups, of which more than 95% are led by diverse founders. Visit elevate.vc or follow Elevate Capital on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

