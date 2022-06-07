National Safety Council Observes 26th National Safety Month this June

From traditional workplace safety issues to impairment on the job, NSC has resources to help employers and employees put safety first

ITASCA, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1996, National Safety Month has been observed and promoted each June by the National Safety Council to raise awareness of the importance of keeping each other safe from the workplace to anyplace. There are increased unintentional injuries and fatalities during the summer months, and according to the most recent data available, more than 4,100 preventable workplace deaths and 4 million injuries occurred in 2020. In 2022, the United States continues to face an unprecedented threat to public safety and health as the impacts of the pandemic continue.

"We're up against some of the same safety challenges today as we were 26 years ago, in addition to new and evolving risks," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of NSC. "While safety should be top-of-mind all year, the National Safety Council urges employers and employees alike to focus even more acutely on safety this month. We believe an investment in an increased focus on safety in June – working together, taking safety personally and speaking up to keep each out safe – will pay dividends throughout the year."

NSC kicked off National Safety Month by focusing on the most common workplace injury: musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). At an inaugural summit on June 2, 2022, more than 15 of the nation's leading organizations signed the MSD Pledge, a commitment to improve workplace safety, reduce MSD risk and enhance all workers' wellbeing. In addition to MSDs, NSC identified other ongoing safety issues to focus on each week during National Safety Month, including:

Week 1: Musculoskeletal Disorders – MSDs are the leading cause of workplace injury and cost billions each year in workers' compensation and lost productivity.

Week 2: Workplace Impairment – Substance use is a safety issue at work, but did you know mental distress, stress and fatigue are also impairing? Impairment poses a risk to every workplace, but addressing it in all its forms can directly support the safety and wellbeing of workers while saving organizations on costs.

Week 3: Injury Prevention – In 2020 alone, more than 4 million workplace injuries required medical attention in the United States . Preventing injuries in the workplace can save lives, keep workers safer and save hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

Week 4: Slips, Trips and Falls – With falls being the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, we must focus on reducing slips, trips and falls, falls from heights, and discuss how technology can play a role in saving lives.

For more information on National Safety Month and to access free workplace safety resources such as podcasts, fact sheets, graphics and more, please visit nsc.org/nsm.

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate–and has been for more than 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

