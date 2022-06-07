MURLARKEY'S ALCHEMY CONTINUES - FIRST STRAIGHT BOURBON RELEASE TAKES DOUBLE GOLD AT NYISC, WHILE SALSA BORRACHA WHISKEY TAKES GOLD AT ADI

BRISTOW, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits is excited to announce that its first bourbon release, MurLarkey Birthright™ Straight Bourbon Whiskey, has won the Double Gold medal at the 13th Annual New York International Spirits Competition.

The NYISC is recognized as one of the most respected and influential international spirits competitions in the industry. This year, over 1400 spirits from around the world competed in a blind tasting judged by top spirits buyers. Birthright received a 96 rating and Double Gold honors, a unanimous decision by the NYISC panelists.

"It's been an amazing year and I'm incredibly proud of our team and give special thanks to Head Distiller Kevin Szady and Master Distiller George "Papi" Zwetkow," said Tom Murray, MurLarkey CEO. "First Salsa takes Gold and Best of Category at ADI, and now Birthright takes Double Gold at NYISC no less. Both amazing accomplishments, and to do it with two radically different spirits is a true testament to the skilled magic of MurLarkey."

Earlier this year, MurLarkey Papi's Salsa Borracha Whiskey earned a Gold Medal in the American Distilling Institute's 2022 International Spirits Competition. The judges noted the whiskey's "incredible flavor construction" and how the corn whiskey spirit "tastes so much like actual salsa."

"From our first sips, we all loved the profile of Papi's Salsa Borracha Whiskey," said Jim Larkin, MurLarkey COO. "It is a spirit like no other. We are honored to be awarded Gold and Best of Category by the ADI judges for this truly unique and delicious spirit."

MurLarkey has now won at least Gold in international competition in five categories: Vodka ( Divine Clarity Vodka ), Gin ( Imagination Gin ), Aged Whiskey ( Smokehouse Whiskey ), Flavored Whiskey ( Papi's Salsa Borracha Whiskey ), and Bourbon ( Birthright™ Straight Bourbon Whiskey ), an achievement to our knowledge no other craft distillery can claim.

About MurLarkey

Since 2016, MurLarkey has continued to challenge convention, producing a broad array of handcrafted, award-winning spirits and RTDs. Using only the finest, all-natural ingredients, MurLarkey spirits are produced to uncompromising standards.

MurLarkey is currently distributed by Virginia ABC and Breakthru Beverage Group. For more information about MurLarkey, product spec sheets, or press ready photos, contact Nicole Murray at nicole@murlarkey.com or visit www.murlarkey.com .

