Cresta Named "Hot Vendor in AI for the Contact Center" by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the "Hot Vendor" report are noteworthy, visionary and innovative

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a pioneer of real-time intelligence for contact centers, today announced it has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in the 2022 "Hot Vendors in AI for the Contact Center" report by Aragon Research, Inc . The report emphasized Cresta's AI-driven real-time Agent Assist, and identified real-time coaching, sentiment analysis and accelerated onboarding capabilities as features that stand out among their peers.

Cresta (PRNewswire)

Contact centers are increasingly embracing AI as they seek to improve every customer interaction. Cresta's AI-driven platform helps contact center teams create better customer experiences, and unlock revenue opportunities. The platform provides dynamic, live guidance to agents based on the best practices of top performers. Cresta also provides real-time visibility for managers to track agent and customer interactions, delivering key insights to improve every conversation.

According to the report, "what makes Cresta hot is its real-time agent assist features which include sentiment analysis alongside a comprehensive set of artificial intelligence features, including objection handling, intent, and knowledge base lookup." Cresta reduces onboarding time by providing agents with on-the spot learning opportunities and drives better customer service. The report also noted that Cresta provides managers with real-time visibility of all conversations, as well as real-time agent performance management.

"Being part of Aragon Research's Hot Vendor report validates the power and innovation Cresta is delivering to contact center agents and managers," said Zayd Enam , CEO and co-founder of Cresta. "This is a pivotal moment for the contact center - by pointing out the strengths of Cresta's AI-driven real-time intelligence platform, Aragon is underscoring how companies are increasingly embracing new technologies for agents and managers to stay ahead of unprecedented demand by customers for highly efficient, productive and personalized engagements."

Customers using Cresta see an increased CSAT on average by 15%, reduced ramp time by 3X, increased sales by 10%, and agents saving 3-5 hours in repetitive tasks every week. CarMax , Blue Nile , Earthlink , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Porsche , and Intuit are among the leading companies using Cresta to improve the productivity of their contact center operations.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

For more information, please visit: https://cresta.com .

Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresta