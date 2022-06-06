KITCHENAID® ANNOUNCES COOKBOOK CREATED FOR AND BY EVERYDAY MAKERS

The brand is calling on social media to collect recipes for a brand new Made with KitchenAid cookbook

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday makers are taking their favorite meals up a notch in the kitchen. That's why today, KitchenAid announced it is taking to social media to collect recipes for its first-ever Made with KitchenAid cookbook completely sourced by makers of every level.

With KitchenAid appliances, you make much more than food. You make weekend brunch look easy or take weeknight dinners to the next level. The cookbook is a platform to showcase all that makers are doing to step up their everyday recipes.

"At KitchenAid, our mission is to make everyday meals stand out," said Carley Smith, senior marketing manager for KitchenAid. "We saw how people were taking everyday favorites up a notch all over social media and wanted to celebrate those who are breaking out of their ordinary routines to make the most of everyday meals. This cookbook is an ode to makers of all levels who are doing extraordinary things in the kitchen."

Have a cookbook-worthy recipe? Anyone can submit for consideration! Simply post your original recipe video on Instagram or TikTok with accompanying instructions by 7/3. Each submission should include at least one KitchenAid product and tag #MadeWithKAContest and @KitchenAidUSA. The contest is open to residents of the US and DC who are 18 and older (19+ AL/NE, 21+ MS)(Excl. AZ).

KitchenAid will gather recipes into a cookbook housed on KitchenAid.com. Chosen recipes will be announced periodically via direct message.

Learn more about the cookbook here and discover the full lineup of the latest KitchenAid products here . Rules, terms, and conditions can be found here .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

