Just In Time for Summer, Tupperware and Vera Bradley Collaborate To Launch Limited-Edition Collection of On-The-Go, Reusable Food and Beverage Products

Just In Time for Summer, Tupperware and Vera Bradley Collaborate To Launch Limited-Edition Collection of On-The-Go, Reusable Food and Beverage Products

The first-of-its-kind collaboration features three different sets in unique Vera Bradley patterns and leverages Tupperware's expertise in reusable food and drinkware products

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware and Vera Bradley announce the launch of their first-ever, limited-time collaboration. Just in time for summer, the new Tupperware and Vera Bradley line features must-have, fan-favorite Tupperware® food and drinkware containers with Vera Bradley's signature fun, vibrant patterns. From daisies to sunflowers, each nature-inspired collection includes a reusable ECO+ Water Bottle, Snack Set, and Sandwich Keeper.

Tupperware + Vera Bradley - Daisy Smile Collection (PRNewswire)

Two iconic brands come together for a limited-edition collection of reusable food containers and drinkware.

A match made in floral heaven, Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® are two iconic brands pioneered by women and rooted in the common mission of making the world a better place. In the spirit of bringing fun and functional options to consumers, the two brands have curated a line of cheerful, colorful designs that evoke joy and harmony.

"We know consumers are always looking for exciting brand mash-ups. We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Vera Bradley and bring both brand fans not only beautiful-looking products, but ones that are grounded in reusability and sustainability," said Anita Sonder, Director of Product Marketing, U.S. & Canada, Tupperware. "From summer adventures to back-to-school, you can feel good about this limited-edition collection for more reasons than one. The design is cheerful, happy, inspired by nature yet can help to reduce food and single-use waste. A win-win!"

The limited-edition line includes three patterns:

Daisy Smile Collection: Features a light pink backdrop with cascading orange and white flowers

Falling Daisies Collection: Showcases a light blue base with delicate yellow and white flowers

Sunflower Collection: Includes a dark blue background dotted with bursts of bright sunflowers

"Like Vera Bradley, Tupperware is a brand trusted for its quality and renowned for its thoughtful designs that are practical, beautiful, and kind to the planet. We loved collaborating with the Tupperware team to create these beautiful solutions for our customers," noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President.

Select patterns of the Tupperware and Vera Bradley collection are available now for a limited time by ordering directly through a Tupperware® independent representative as well as Tupperware.com. The complete collection, with matching backpacks and totes featuring the collaboration's patterns, can be found at verabradley.com and in select Vera Bradley stores across the U.S.

More details on how to find a Tupperware® independent representative can be found here.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

Contact:

Cameron Klaus

(407) 826-8855

cameronklaus@tupperware.com

Tupperware + Vera Bradley - Falling Daisies Collection (PRNewswire)

Tupperware + Vera Bradley - Sunflower Collection (PRNewswire)

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation