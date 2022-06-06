GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2022

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 124.5%. Total seats increased 125.1% and the number of departures increased by 130.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 97.1% and the load factor was 77.3%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 110.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 82.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.3%. The volume of departures increased by 124.2% and seats increased by 118.7%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 200 million, the demand (RPK) was 181 million and international load factor was 90.6%.

May/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * May/22 May/21 % Var. 5M22 5M21 % Var. May/22 LTM May/21 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 15,850 6,864 130.9% 79,516 44,346 79.3% 169.,40 103,380 63.8%

Seats (thousand) 2,750 1,221 125.1% 13,883 7,776 78.5% 29,627 18,079 63.9%

ASK (million) 3,109 1,385 124.5% 16,146 9,277 74.0% 33,885 21,454 57.9%

RPK (million) 2,403 1,219 97.1% 12,881 7,550 70.6% 27,474 17,342 58.4%

Load factor 77.3% 88.0% -10.7 p.p 79.8% 81.4% -1.6 p.p 81.1% 80.8% 0.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 2,025 1,060 91.0% 10,731 6,216 72.6% 23,331 14,339 62.7%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 15,391 6,864 124.2% 77,901 44,346 75.7% 167,420 103,380 61.9%

Seats (thousand) 2,672 1,221 118.7% 13,604 7,776 75.0% 29,297 18,079 62.1%

ASK (million) 2,909 1,385 110.0% 15,461 9,277 66.7% 33,074 21,454 54.2%

RPK (million) 2,221 1,219 82.3% 12,316 7,550 63.1% 26,815 17,342 54.6%

Load factor 76.3% 88.0% -11.6 p.p 79.7% 81.4% -1.7 p.p 81.1% 80.8% 0.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,955 1,060 84.3% 10,501 6,216 68.9% 23,063 14,339 60.8%

International GOL



















Departures 459 0 N.A 1,615 0 N.A 1,920 0 N.A

Seats (thousand) 78 0 N.A 278 0 N.A 329 0 N.A

ASK (million) 200 0 N.A 685 0 N.A 810 0 N.A

RPK (million) 181 0 N.A 565 0 N.A 659 0 N.A

Load factor 90.6% 0 N.A 82.5% 0 N.A 81.4% 0 N.A

Pax on board (thousand) 70 0 N.A 230 0 N.A 268 0 N.A

On-time Departures 94.3% 95.5% -1.2 p.p 93.5% 96.6% -3.0 p.p 92.7% 95.7% -3.0 p.p

Flight Completion 99.6% 99.4% 0.2 p.p 99.6% 98.3% 1.3 p.p 99.4% 98.4% 1.0 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.9 3.0 92.1% 25.6 15.3 68.0% 52.5 34.1 53.8%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshares and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies, and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad and has a partnership with Mercado Livre. The Company has a team of 14,100 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

