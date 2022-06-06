Consumers See Relief at Eyemart Express with Budget-friendly Glasses

National optical retailer continues 32-year legacy of offering affordable, high-quality glasses

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that American families are experiencing financial hardships unlike any other in three decades. In fact, one report by LendingClub finds nearly two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, squeezing budgets even tighter with additional expenses. National optical retailer Eyemart Express is providing relief to consumers when shopping for necessities like prescription eyewear thanks to the company's 32-year legacy of providing high-quality glasses for everyone and every budget.

The optical retailer expects to see greater demand from consumers who are looking to stretch their budgets without sacrificing style. At Eyemart Express, shoppers can select from 2,000 frames for the whole family, ranging from in-house brands that are more budget-friendly to popular brand names like Michael Kors, Coach, and Ray-Ban at discounted prices.

Eyemart Express still prices glasses at the same low two-pair rate from when it first opened its doors in 1990: two pairs of high-quality glasses can be purchased for less than the single price of $40. Or in current times, approximately the cost of eight gallons of gas. In addition, consumers gain value as all purchases include a complimentary one-year warranty that covers any frame adjustments or breakages.

"Families are stretched financially and should not have to decide between buying groceries or the ability to see clearly," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "Shopping for new glasses is easier and more affordable than ever at Eyemart Express."

Shoppers who are strapped for time can see better faster thanks to Eyemart Express' on-site labs and skilled lab techs who can make high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes—a significant timesaver compared to the average two weeks at other retailers. Existing customers needing speedier results can also take advantage of the company's online service that allows same-day in-store pickup and prescription updates. In addition, Eyemart Express accepts outside prescriptions and offers eye exams at independent eye doctors who are located next door to store locations. Consumers have noticed Eyemart Express' streamlined shopping experience coupled with the affordable prices: The optical retailer averages a 4.8 (out of 5) Google rating from more than 34,000 reviews across its 238 stores.

"Plain and simple: We put our customers' needs first," says Hanson. "Our customers have spoken, and this is a reflection of our dedication to helping them see clearly."

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 238 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

