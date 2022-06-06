BIG3's Matchups Are Set For Fifth Season To Begin June 18

Tickets for The Regular Season Are Available To Buy Today
LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced a full schedule of matchups and dates for the first eight weeks of its fifth season, which tips off on June 18, 2022 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL. Tickets for the regular season are available and can be purchased here. The BIG3 is returning to a semi-tour model as all COVID-19 protocols will be dictated by local regulations. Exact dates and locations for the playoffs and Championship Game will also be announced shortly.
2022 BIG3 Schedule:
Week 1
June 18:
Triplets v. Trilogy
3s Company v. Bivouac
3HM v. Ghost Ballers
June 19:
Aliens v. Enemies
Killer 3s v. Ball Hogs
Power v. Tri State
Week 2
June 25
Tri State v. Bivouac
Triplets v. Aliens
Ghost Ballers v. Ball Hogs
June 26
3HM v. Power
Enemies v. 3s Company
Killer 3s v. Trilogy
Week 3
July 2
Power v. Enemies
3HM v. 3s Company
Triplets v. Ball Hogs
July 3
Killer 3s v. Tri State
Aliens v. Bivouac
Ghost Ballers v. Trilogy
Week 4
July 8
Triplets v. Bivouac
3HM v. Enemies
Power v. 3s Company
July 10
Ghost Ballers v. Killer 3s
Trilogy v. Aliens
Ball Hogs v. Tri State
Week 5
July 17
3HM v. Triplets
Ball Hogs v. Aliens
Ghost Ballers v. 3s Company
Enemies v. Killer 3s
Tri State v. Trilogy
Power v. Bivouac
Week 6
July 23
Tri State v. Killer 3s
Triplets v. Ghost Ballers
Bivouac v. 3HM
July 24
Power v. Aliens
Ball Hogs v. 3s Company
Enemies v. Trilogy
Week 7
July 30
Killer 3s v. Aliens
Ball Hogs v. Enemies
Triplets v. Tri State
July 31
Ghost Ballers v. Bivouac
Power v. 3HM
Trilogy v. 3s Company
Week 8
August 6
Triplets v. 3s Company
Trilogy v. Ball Hogs
Enemies v. Ghost Ballers
July 7
Bivouac v. Tri State
Power v. Killer 3s
Aliens v. 3HM
Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 has introduced a new ownership model that leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits, and implemented several key rule changes for the 2021 season including doubling the number of open tryouts, lowering the minimum player age, and introducing the Taco Bell 'Bring the Fire' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one. This follows the announcement of the first of its kind FEAT token (Forever Experience Action Token), which provides the holder with benefits and exclusive access to the BIG3 for the duration of the league's life.
