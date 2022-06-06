"BIG WAVE GUARDIANS" PRODUCED BY MARTY HOFFMAN FILMS AND MACGILLIVRAY FREEMAN FILMS

Feature-Length Documentary Highlights First Responders of the Sea

Watch "Big Wave Guardians" Trailer

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty Hoffman Films announces the upcoming release of the feature-length documentary "Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea," in association with MacGillivray Freeman Films. The documentary is set for a late June premiere with limited theatrical release through Adventure Entertainment nationwide this summer.

The 90-minute documentary explores the dramatic stories of Hawaii's big wave guardians, some of the world's best athletes, lifeguards, and surfers, who risk their lives in the world's most dangerous waves while inventing innovative water safety techniques previously unimagined.

"We've put together this all-star team of storytellers to bring to life one of the most unheralded group of first responders in the world," says Mary Hoffman, the film's executive producer.

The film's production team features executive producers Greg and Shaun MacGillivray of MacGillivray Freeman Films, Scott Bradfield, along with Hoffman. The movie is produced by Mark Collins, directed and edited by Luke Stirtz, and written by Jim Kempton. Director of photography is Chris Zamoscianyk, with second unit producer Daniel Russo, and archival producer Wyatt Daily.

"Big Wave Guardians" is the first in a series of feature-length films called This Surfing Life.

"This film is just the beginning of a bigger series we're producing," says Hoffman. "My vision is to create the ultimate surfing anthology. The sport, lifestyle, and industry have been central to my life and career. Now, through this series, I can give back to the sport that gave me so much."

"Big Wave Guardians" is distributed theatrically by Adventure Entertainment. For inquiries, contact: Henry Lystad (Adventure Entertainment) henry@adventureentertainment.com

For more info go to: www.BigWaveGuardians.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Marty Hoffman Films

Marty Hoffman Films is creating the ultimate anthology on surfing through the series This Surfing Life. Marty Hoffman, an executive at Hoffman Fabrics, was a professional surfer and has traveled the world in search of surf and fabrics. He, his father, uncle, and cousins are often referred to as the first family of surfing. https://www.martyhoffmanfilms.com/

MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films has been producing and distributing award-winning documentaries for more than five decades, starting in the 1960s when founders Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman broke into the world of surfing with such acclaimed surf films as A Cool Wave of Color, Free and Easy, and the iconic classic Five Summer Stories. The company now specializes in giant screen IMAX® documentaries and has produced many of the top-grossing films of the genre, including Everest, the highest grossing IMAX film of all time. Nominated for two Academy Awards® for Best Documentary Short Subject, MacGillivray Freeman is the first documentary film studio to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. The company's films are known for their artistry and celebration of the natural world. https://macgillivrayfreeman.com/

For Press Inquiries, Contact:

John Stouffer

Stouffer3@gmail.com

858-354-1033

"Big Wave Guardians," a 90-minute documentary, will be released theatrically this June nationwide. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marty Hoffman Films