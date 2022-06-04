Pet Supplies Plus to Present 'Dog Days of Summer' Adoption Event

Family-Friendly Event to Host Dozens of Shelters + Rescues with Adoption-Ready Dogs and Cats

LIVONIA, Mich., June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, will host 'Dog Days of Summer' adoption event at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Franchise Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Supplies Plus) (PRNewswire)

The family-friendly event will have more than 25 shelters and rescues in attendance with available dogs and cats looking for their fur-ever homes. Most of the adoptions will take place on-site with animals being able to go home that day but will vary by shelter.

"We are excited to present this first-time adoption event in the greater Detroit area," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "There are hundreds of rescue animals in our surrounding neighborhoods who need loving homes, and we are proud to play a role in helping them become adopted. We encourage all community members looking to expand their families with a furry companion to join us at this great event."

Attendees can participate in giveaways, snap a photo with a professional pet photographer and enjoy local food trucks and entertainment with their family, friends and pets. There will also be a chance to win a pair of tickets to any concert during the 2022 50th anniversary season at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Free pet giveaways will be available from event sponsors including Hartz, Hill's Science Diet, Merrick Pet Care, Purina Pro Plan, Whitebridge Pet and more. Attendees can also get their pets microchipped for $25 by Help Us Help Them Dog Rescue.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made-in-the-USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Neighbors can now fill prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 620 locations in 40 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

