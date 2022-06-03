T1D Exchange to Highlight New Real-World Findings Across 18 Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 82nd Scientific Sessions

– Company showcases breadth of capabilities and commitment to advancing health equity through diverse, compelling type 1 diabetes research –

– Oral presentation on "Inequities in Glycemic Outcomes for Patients with Type 1 Diabetes" recognized as a Top 10 Recommended Abstract by ADA's National Health Disparities Committee –

BOSTON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T1D Exchange, a nonprofit organization that drives meaningful research and innovation in the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that new real-world data from its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) and its online patient Registry will be shared in four oral and 14 poster presentations during the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions, held in New Orleans from June 3-7.

The studies detail a wide range of trends and outcomes in the management of T1D, including the implementation of psychosocial screenings and the use of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), associations between the effect of obesity and HbA1c in children and adults, and continued race and ethnic inequities in glycemic outcomes, including one oral presentation recognized by ADA's National Health Disparities Committee as a Top 10 Recommended Abstract. A full list of abstracts can be found here.

"T1D Exchange continues to expand our capabilities to increase our outputs of real-world data to inform insights for the betterment of patients, including the more than 1,200 individuals who have now connected their CGM data to our Registry," said David Walton, Chief Executive Officer at T1D Exchange. "Our ADA presentations demonstrate our extensive capabilities in collecting, sharing and analyzing real-world data and driving improvement in equitable care and outcomes for the entire T1D population."

At the meeting, T1D Exchange extends its partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals with data from two custom research studies that utilized T1D Exchange's online patient Registry of over 14,000 people living with T1D. The studies explore the gaps that remain in achieving target T1D glycemic goals and the persistence of impaired awareness of glycemic events despite advanced technologies. T1D Exchange also continues to support the recruitment of patients for the Vertex Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-880 for the treatment of T1D.

"Research from our Quality Improvement Collaborative continues to illuminate the persisting health inequities that T1D patients are facing, despite improvements in treatments and technology," said Osagie Ebekozien, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at T1D Exchange. "It is critical that we address the root causes of the inequities identified through our research so that we can offer practical solutions and enact real change for these patients who are struggling to manage their disease. I am proud that the T1D Exchange effort is leading to significant improvements."

"We're excited that the expansion of our Registry to include CGM data is enabling focused research to uncover opportunities to improve the lives of people living with T1D," said Wendy Wolf, PhD, Vice President of Registry and Outcomes Research at T1D Exchange. "Having access to the unique combination of self-reported and objective data, such as data from diabetes devices like CGMs, enables us to paint a fuller picture of the patient experience."

About the T1D Exchange QIC and the T1D Exchange Registry

The T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) brings together 47 endocrinology centers across the U.S., collectively treating more than 70,000 T1D patients, to identify and address gaps in care and accelerate evidence-based, practical solutions. Participating clinics contribute anonymized patient data and research from their respective clinics, expanding the collective knowledge base and creating a unified data asset to expedite improvements in care for all people living with T1D.

The T1D Exchange Registry tracks disease progress over time and to date includes over 17,000 people living with T1D in the U.S. It gathers information directly from these individuals, including data on disease management and outcomes, connecting patients to research and researchers to patients. Participants complete annual surveys and the Registry curates other research opportunities to advance meaningful treatment, care and policy. The focus is to ensure representation across the T1D community, including patient populations often underrepresented in clinical studies.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a leader in harnessing data to advance T1D care and outcomes by driving collaborative change. Through real-world evidence and clinical data collection and analysis, our novel insights are identifying gaps in data and redefining best practices to improve the lives of those living with T1D. T1D Exchange actively supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI), patient registry, and data-oriented research services. Through a knowledge-sharing and collaboration-focused approach, T1D Exchange is accelerating real-world impacts by providing clinicians, researchers, industry partners and advocates with the resources and services they need for better decision support and population health management. A nonprofit organization, T1D Exchange was established in 2010 with ongoing support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

