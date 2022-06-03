THE PREMISE POLL: MAJORITY OF UKRAINIANS BELIEVE THEY ARE WINNING THE WAR WITH RUSSIA, AND 8 IN 10 BELIEVE UKRAINE WILL RECLAIM ALL TERRITORY HELD BEFORE THE WAR

THE PREMISE POLL: MAJORITY OF UKRAINIANS BELIEVE THEY ARE WINNING THE WAR WITH RUSSIA, AND 8 IN 10 BELIEVE UKRAINE WILL RECLAIM ALL TERRITORY HELD BEFORE THE WAR

In show of confidence, Premise survey of Ukrainians found that most (53%) don't believe Ukraine should negotiate with Russia to end the war

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise , the innovative platform that democratizes the way data is sourced, analyzed, and applied, recently surveyed 941 Ukrainian adult contributors about the ongoing war in Ukraine. Premise announced the results of that survey today, finding a high degree of confidence among Ukrainians about the outcome of the war.

Those surveyed shared their thoughts on the current state of the war, likely outcomes, what concessions Ukraine should or shouldn't make to end the war, and more. Here are some of the most significant findings:

53% of Ukrainians feel that Ukraine is currently winning the war, and only 6% of Ukrainians feel that Russia is winning. 41% think neither side is winning.

Ukrainians are optimistic when it comes to the final outcome of the war.

More than half (52%) of Ukrainians think the war will last at least another 6 months.

When asked if Ukraine should negotiate with Russia to end the war, even if it meant making concessions to Russia , only 22% of Ukrainians said yes. 25% were unsure and 53% said no.

"These results show that not only is Ukraine united but the will to resist Russian occupation is high in spite of significant devastation to the country," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise. "These findings also show that, despite the historical and cultural differences between Eastern and Western Ukraine, Russian President Putin has united the entire country of Ukraine. Even in Eastern Ukraine, which due to its geography has been historically pro-Russia, a vast majority of Ukrainian adults (72%) think Putin should be prosecuted as a war criminal."

For more, see link here: https://www.premise.com/blog/how-do-ukrainians-see-the-war-playing-out/.

Methodology

These results are based on responses from 941 Ukrainian adults aged 18 years and older, surveyed from May 24th to May 27th, 2022. Respondents were randomly chosen to complete the survey based on a stratified random sampling plan incorporating region, age, and gender based on the Ukraine Crisis: Monitoring population displacement through social media activity population estimates and were compensated for their time. Respondents completed the survey in Ukrainian and Russian on the Premise app.

About Premise

Premise is an on demand insights company. Its technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility needed. In more than 135 countries and 37 languages, Premise finds Data for Every Decision™. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com .

Contact: Taylor C. Pearson

tpearson@tridentdmg.com

202-235-3482

View original content:

SOURCE Premise