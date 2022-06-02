Suresh Chakravarthi Joins Xoriant as Head & General Manager of BFSI Business

To transform forward-thinking BFSI enterprises with Xoriant's banking technologies and solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company, announced that Suresh Chakravarthi has joined Xoriant as Head and General Manager of the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) business unit. Suresh brings over three decades of financial services experience across multiple roles in financial organizations.

BFSI is one of the fastest growing business units at Xoriant powered by investments in accelerators and frameworks for rapid delivery. Areas of focus include application & process modernization, data, payments, cloud, security, resilience, analytics, AI/ML, and Blockchain. Suresh's appointment is another step of this strategy, where he will leverage the existing ecosystem & investments and his experience to fuel Xoriant's BFSI business. In this capacity, he will work closely with the delivery, sales, and marketing organizations to develop and market core banking technology solutions and form focused offers for Xoriant's BFSI clients and prospects.

"Suresh brings extensive BFSI experience working with key banks and financial services customers to disrupt the legacy banking IT ecosystem. His expertise will add even greater momentum to this business unit at Xoriant. His experiences will enable us to better serve our customers, build deeper engagements, and keep them ahead of the market changes," said Hari Haran, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Xoriant.

"I'm excited to be part of Xoriant's BFSI business unit to help drive continued growth and work with a strong client base of leading banks and financial institutions who have partnered with Xoriant for over several decades. With the rapid growth in BFSI IT services and solutions market, Xoriant is well-positioned to build on its success by combining deep banking domain knowledge, solution accelerators, and a global delivery footprint," said Suresh.

Suresh's prior experiences were with DLJ Direct/Pershing, JP Morgan Chase, Fortress Investment Group and Bank of New York Mellon. In these institutions, he worked closely with teams in software development, operations, product management, vendor partners and had the unique distinction of building out captive technology centers. His focus was on wealth management, investment banking, hedge fund accounting, asset servicing, and consumer banking verticals. Suresh holds a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from IIM-Bangalore.

To learn more about Xoriant's banking offerings, please visit https://www.xoriant.com/industries/financial-services

About Xoriant

Xoriant has been pioneering technology excellence for over 30 years, providing advanced solutions and software development services for global banks, software product companies and F500 market leaders. Headquartered in the U.S. with 17 global offices and 5,000+ engineering professionals, Xoriant helps organizations streamline operations, reduce legacy debt, and delight customers with cutting-edge digital innovations. Xoriant's offerings include custom digital transformation solutions powered by proven frameworks and accelerators for payments, FX, data management and governance, advanced analytics for real-time insights, multicloud security and automation, cloud migration, and infrastructure modernization -- delivered onsite, nearshore, and offshore by industry-leading digital engineering teams. Learn more at www.xoriant.com.

Media Contact:

Ritu Rungta | ritu.rungta@xoriant.com

View original content:

SOURCE Xoriant