RECURRENT ACQUIRES WE ARE THE MIGHTY

Creating the largest suite of military brands and content in the digital media landscape

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Ventures announced its acquisition of We Are The Mighty , a veteran-led digital publisher and media agency servicing brands with video production, marketing, advertising, and consulting services to engage with the military community.

Recurrent Ventures (PRNewsfoto/Recurrent Ventures) (PRNewswire)

Following We Are The Mighty's acquisition, Recurrent has the largest military footprints in digital media. Founded in 2014, WATM is led by servicemen and women who are focused on capturing, empowering, and celebrating the voice of today's military community through digital, film, and events platforms.

We Are The Mighty CEO and Air Force veteran, Mark Harper will continue to oversee day-to-day operations for the WATM team, within Recurrent's Auto and Military vertical, led by General Manager, Jason Lepore. WATM's marquee event offering, Military Influencer Conference , founded by Army veteran Curtez Riggs, will remain under Riggs's leadership at Recurrent. MIC is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, executives, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 2000 attendees over a three-day conference with eight tracks of focus.

"It's inspiring to see a team of veterans, military spouses, and first responders produce positive and engaging content for the military community," said Recurrent CEO, Lance Johnson. "We're thrilled to be a part of helping them grow. The company's digital focus complements our other brands and will afford more opportunities for veterans and military reporters to work alongside each other. WATM's unique approach to partnerships will uplevel various aspects of our business, specifically custom content production for our partners and audiences."

Harper said, "Since the day We Are The Mighty was founded, our singular goal has been to celebrate service by inspiring, educating, informing, and entertaining our audience. Seven years later, we've grown immensely and continue to create positive digital content and events for the military community. We're honored to join such brands as Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , and The War Zone to collectively better serve our audiences."

ABOUT RECURRENT

Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across niche verticals. With social responsibility and sustainability at the center of its storytelling, Recurrent takes an innovative growth approach and creates content that is valuable to its readers, business partners, and the planet. Its titles such as Popular Science, Domino, JancisRobinson.com, Field & Stream, Donut Media, and Task & Purpose inspire and inform more than 60 million unique visitors each month.

ABOUT WE ARE THE MIGHTY

We Are The Mighty is the premier media brand for the 133 million "mega-niche" community of America's military, veterans and their families. WATM's veteran creators capture this community's voice with original, multi-platform media, branded campaigns and high-profile events. WATM is committed to making a positive impact in the community we serve. Our unique insights, guidance and experience provide distinct value to brands, businesses, and anyone looking to authentically connect with our nation's military-veteran community. For more information, please visit about.wearethemighty.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recurrent Ventures