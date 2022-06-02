Rasmussen University Appoints New Executive and Academic Leadership

Mr. Javier Miyares and Dr. Savitri Dixon-Saxon join Rasmussen University with over 75 years of combined experience in institutional and academic leadership.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced that Javier Miyares has been appointed Acting President, effective June 1, 2022, by the Rasmussen Board of Directors. Tom Slagle, Rasmussen's current Chief Executive Officer, will be retiring August 1, 2022, and will work with Mr. Miyares through that date on transition matters. A nationwide search for a permanent replacement is being launched.

Rasmussen University (PRNewswire)

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Miyares, the University is pleased to announce that Dr. Savitri V. Dixon-Saxon, Ph.D., LCMHC, has joined Rasmussen University as Provost. In this role, Dr. Dixon-Saxon will support the University mission by leading University functions including academics, student affairs, accreditation, and diversity and inclusion and will focus on delivering a learning experience that promotes high-quality education for all students.

Mr. Miyares is a highly respected academic leader with over 45 years of experience driving innovation and change in campus-based and online higher education, including eight years most recently as President of University of Maryland Global Campus. Mr. Miyares has also served on several notable boards and commissions, including the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education; as a commissioner with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education; on the Board of Directors of Achieving the Dream; and on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Advisory Committee on Education. Mr. Miyares earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in sociology at University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP). He completed all requirements but the dissertation for a doctorate in Educational Measurement and Statistics.

Dr. Dixon-Saxon joins Rasmussen with over 30 years of service at public and private institutions in both academic and student affairs. Most recently, Dr. Dixon-Saxon served as Vice-Provost for Walden University, where she provided oversight for the Division of Healthcare Quality and Access which included the Colleges of Nursing, Social and Behavioral Health, and Allied Health, serving over 25,000 students in the nursing, psychology, and counseling verticals. She established three colleges, four schools and 11 academic programs as well as the accreditation for five counseling programs by the Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) and accreditation of the Master of Social Work program and the Bachelor of Social Work program through the Council for Social Work Education (CSWE). Dr. Dixon-Saxon earned both her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Master of Education in Student Personnel Services from the University of South Carolina; a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Walden University; and a Ph.D. in Counselor Education from North Carolina State University.

Dr. Henry Bienen, Chair of the Board of Rasmussen University, said, "We wish to congratulate Tom on his retirement and thank him for his stewardship of the University through a variety of expansions, transitions, and successes over his 12 years as CEO. While Tom's leadership will be missed, we are gratified that Javier and Savitri are joining us at this important time in the University's history, and we know they have the experience and foresight to help guide us forward."

Mr. Miyares said, "Rasmussen has for over 120 years focused on preparing students for success. I am extremely honored to step into the acting president's role for the national leader in nursing education, with a footprint of 23 campuses in six states and extensive online offerings ranging from certificates to doctoral programs. We will continue our commitment to our mission, which includes empowering our students, faculty, and staff to exceed the expectations of society through academic excellence, community enrichment, and service to the public good."

Mr. Miyares continued, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Savitri Dixon-Saxon to the University team. She possesses a student-first mentality combined with tenacious curiosity and a growth mindset, consistent with Rasmussen's mission and culture."

Mr. Slagle added, "I have been blessed and privileged with the opportunity to work with an amazing board of directors and a team of individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our students during a transformative period for the University. I have the utmost confidence in what the University will achieve going forward under Javier and Savitri's leadership."

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative and flexible educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 23 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

CONTACT

Frank Tutalo

Director of Public Relations, APEI

FTutalo@apei.com

571-358-3042

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rasmussen University