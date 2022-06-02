Magnolia Medical Launches New Company Website to Educate Healthcare Providers on Blood Culture Contamination and to Increase Awareness of the Devastating Impact of Sepsis Misdiagnosis

The website also supports Magnolia Medical's Mission to ZERO® campaign. For each person who signs the pledge to prevent sepsis misdiagnosis for better patient outcomes, Magnolia Medical will make a donation to Sepsis Alliance.

SEATTLE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., inventors of Steripath®, the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform specifically indicated to reduce blood culture contamination for sepsis testing accuracy,1 today announced the launch of its new website (www.magnolia-medical.com).

Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and Steripath® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Magnolia-Medical.com supports the company's mission to significantly improve the diagnostic accuracy for sepsis testing to directly, immediately, and significantly enable antibiotic stewardship initiatives, prevent patient harm, and improve patient outcomes.

One of the primary goals of the website is to educate the healthcare community on the role of diagnostic stewardship on antimicrobial stewardship and quality outcomes, and how technology solutions, like the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device®, align with these goals by engineering compliance and achieving equity of care across hospitals and healthcare systems.

The website provides a streamlined user interface for improved navigation and has been designed to scale with Magnolia Medical's expanded educational offerings. Magnolia-Medical.com also features specially curated on-demand content for stakeholders within nursing, infection prevention, quality, laboratory, and hospital administration on the specific pain points these departments may experience due to blood culture contamination, and the clinical and economic implications of a sepsis misdiagnosis.

Additionally, the website allows healthcare providers and institutions to sign the Mission to ZERO® pledge and rally around a common cause of eliminating sepsis misdiagnosis due to the preventable error of false-positive blood culture results. For each person who signs the pledge, "I am committed to helping prevent sepsis misdiagnosis by providing diagnostic excellence and the highest level of patient care possible," Magnolia Medical will make a donation to Sepsis Alliance in support of its efforts to increase awareness of the devastating impact of sepsis on the patients and the community while advocating for improvements in sepsis care.

"Magnolia-Medical.com has been developed as a comprehensive resource to educate the healthcare community on evidence-based approaches to dramatically improve patient safety and quality outcomes via sepsis testing accuracy," said Greg Bullington, CEO of Magnolia Medical. "Recognizing the immense time and resource constraints healthcare professionals face in today's environment, the new site was designed to provide an easy to navigate, 'one-stop' resource where essential information on the problem, cause, and solution for sepsis misdiagnosis is readily accessible."

"I am also thrilled to support Sepsis Alliance in raising awareness of sepsis and the urgent need to seek treatment when symptoms are recognized," Bullington continued. "Magnolia Medical's mission is to improve the accuracy of sepsis testing. With Steripath, we can increase clinician confidence in blood culture results, enabling safer and more effective patient treatment decisions for patients suspected of having sepsis."

Magnolia Medical invites visitors to explore its new website at http://www.magnolia-medical.com/ and reminds them to sign the pledge to our collective Mission to ZERO® and in support of Sepsis Alliance.

About Magnolia Medical Technologies

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency, and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique® (ISDT®) and Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio, including more than 100 issued method, apparatus, and design patents with more than 70 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit http://www.magnolia-medical.com/.

1. Indicated to reduce the frequency of blood culture contamination when contaminants are present, compared to standard method controls without diversion.

