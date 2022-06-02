Bramshill Welcomes New Member to Compliance Team

NAPLES, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, welcomes Mona Daruwala as Senior Director and Compliance Officer. Ms. Daruwala will be located in Bramshill's headquarters (Naples, Florida), where she will manage the firm's compliance, regulatory, and reputational risks.

Bramshill Investments Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Mona join the Bramshill Team, her extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a firm," said Steve Selver, Chief Executive Officer of Bramshill Investments. "Mona's efforts will set strategic direction for the firm's overall compliance efforts."

Mona joined the Bramshill team in 2022, bringing with her 20 years of relationship management, legal and compliance experience from both the buy and sell sides. Prior to joining Bramshill in May 2022, Ms. Daruwala spent 7 years at Societe Generale with roles under the Global Markets COO Relationship Management team and then subsequently as an AML Compliance Officer focused on risk assessment, governance management and varying regulatory matters. Prior to her time at SG, she held similar roles at Deutsche Bank. During her 9-year tenure at DB she was responsible for managing strategic institutional client relationships focusing on onboarding, legal and compliance matters spanning from onboarding master agreements to any AML regulatory issues that would arise. She began her career working on the buy side specializing in entity formation, governance and legal agreements. Ms. Daruwala is ACAMS certified and has earned her BA in English and Criminal Justice from Rutgers University and her Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.5 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

Contact: Danielle Van Calcar, 201 527 5334, Danielle@bramshillinvestments.com

