UScellular Announces Sheila Crisostomo as Vice President of Retail Sales and Operations

CHICAGO , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular (NYSE: USM) announced today that Sheila Crisostomo has joined the company as vice president of retail sales and operations.

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular) (PRNewswire)

UScellular announced that Sheila Crisostomo has joined the company as vice president of retail sales and operations.

In this role, Crisostomo is responsible for UScellular's efforts to drive growth and performance in retail, agent, national retail and prepaid sales channels. She has more than 26 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, and she comes to UScellular from AT&T where she most recently served as vice president and general manager.

"I am excited to work with Sheila as she drives growth and brings locally grown wireless to life in our communities," said Laurent "LT" Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular. "With Sheila's leadership and guidance, I am confident that our sales teams will continue to deliver on our promise of providing an unmatched experience for our customers."

Crisostomo earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Southern Wesleyan University in Central, S.C., and a master's degree in business administration from Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular , instagram.com/uscellular , YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

For more information, contact:

Katie Frey, UScellular

Cell: 773.317.0002

katie.frey@uscellular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USCC Services, LLC