OUTFRONT Showcases Barrier-Breaking LGBTQIA+ Individuals in 'PRIDE Personified' OOH Campaign For Pride Month

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) proudly celebrates Pride month by highlighting 19 LGBTQIA+ individuals on out of home assets across the country. With PRIDE Personified, OUTFRONT showcases leaders from industries including Media, Politics, Television, Film, Marketing, Real Estate, Art, Health & Human Service, for their accomplishments in the face of adversity and those who personify the spirit of Pride both professionally and personally.

The campaign creative and concept was designed by the Co-Chair of the OUT at OUTFRONT Employee Resource Group (ERG) and an OUTFRONT STUDIOS member, Jake Parshall. The PRIDE Personified campaign applauds individuals for their impact in their communities and workplaces. To illustrate this, each LGBTQIA+ individual's photo and occupation is displayed, along with authentically queer, vibrant, and fun designs on the campaign creative.

"I really set out to do something that didn't feel 'corporate," said Jake Parshall, Co-Chair of the OUT at OUTFRONT ERG. "I wanted the designs to be super colorful, mirroring the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ Community and I pulled colors from not just the traditional rainbow flag but the progress flag, especially highlighting the trans community."

"I am honored to be part of OUTFRONT's 2022 PRIDE Personified campaign," said Marc Fenty, SVP OOH at Horizon Media & Co-Chair OOH United. "I have long believed in the power of OOH and it is important to use these impactful IRL canvases to celebrate the individuals of the LGBTQIA+ community. This campaign directly follows the launch of OOH United, an initiative committed to advancing a culture of inclusion throughout the OOH industry, as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is core to industry growth."

The 2022 honorees are listed below, please visit OUTFRONT.com/PridePersonified to read more about each leader and see the campaign in action:

Marc Fenty , SVP, OOH at Horizon Media and Co-Chair of OOH United Amanda McAllister Wallner , Director at The California LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network Cody Janczewski , Vice President, Managing Director – Media at Horizon Next Caty Burgess , SVP Marketing & Media Strategies at The CW Qween B Amor, Trans-queer Performance Artist Steve Birnbaum , EVP, Managing Director at Spark Foundry Monica C. Smith , Founder & CEO at Marketsmith Inc. Alberto Mendez , Prevention Programs Manager at Resource Center Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne , Mayor Pro Tempore, City of West Hollywood at City of West Hollywood Vivian Perez , Event & Travel Architect at Ladies Touch Events & Travel Danny Rose , Executive Producer at Danny Rose Media, Inc. Ross S. Currie , Vice President, Client Services at Conroy Media Ltd. Josh Miller , Co-Founder + CEO at IDEAS xLab Rebecca Washington , Owner /CEO Washington Academy of Barbering and Arts at Washington Academy of Barbering and Arts Heather Luce , Broker/Owner at KC LOCAL HOMES Mat George, Social Media Personality/Podcaster/Activist Bri Burrows , Head Brewer & Co-Owner at The Big Rip Brewing Co. Rev. Jacquie Fernandez , Senior Minister at Unity Church of Overland Park Damian Pelliccione , CEO / Co-Founder at Revry

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

