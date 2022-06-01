Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 15,312 vehicles, a decrease of 63.7 percent compared to May 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 127,673 vehicles; a decrease of 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 60.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,077 vehicles in May, a decrease of 26 percent compared to May 2021.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, a decrease of 31.5 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,138 vehicles, a decrease of 44.7 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 33.4 percent, with 14,031 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























May May YOY % % MTD

May May YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR























Mazda3 904 4,525 (80.0)% (78.4)%

13,990 18,311 (23.6)% (23.6)%

Mazda 3 Sdn 405 2,874 (85.9)% (84.7)%

5470 11,756 (53.5)% (53.5)%

Mazda 3 HB 499 1,651 (69.8)% (67.3)%

8520 6,555 30.0% 30.0%























Mazda6 2 2,335 (99.9)% (99.9)%

334 8,137 (95.9)% (95.9)%























MX-5 Miata 405 1,397 (71.0)% (68.6)%

2,668 5,450 (51.0)% (51.0)%

MX-5 160 515 (68.9)% (66.3)%

908 2,197 (58.7)% (58.7)%

MXR 245 882 (72.2)% (69.9)%

1760 3,253 (45.9)% (45.9)%























CX-3 - 967 - -

- 3,373 - -

CX-30 2,955 7,959 (62.9)% (59.8)%

16994 28,080 (39.5)% (39.5)%

CX-5 8,093 20,595 (60.7)% (57.4)%

75150 76,227 (1.4)% (1.4)%

CX-9 1,453 4,409 (67.0)% (64.3)%

15023 16,983 (11.5)% (11.5)%

CX-50 1,465 0 - -

3221 0 - -

MX-30 35 0 - -

293 0 - -























CARS 1,311 8,257 (84.1)% (82.8)%

16,992 31,898 (46.7)% (46.7)%

TRUCKS 14,001 33,930 (58.7)% (55.3)%

110,681 124,664 (11.2)% (11.2)%























TOTAL 15,312 42,187 (63.7)% (60.7)%

127,673 156,562 (18.5)% (18.5)%













































*Selling Days 24 26





126 126





























