Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Yorkson Legal

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal support services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Yorkson Legal. Established in 2003 by Michael and Gail Reichwald and headquartered in New York, Yorkson Legal is one of the few staffing firms in the United States that is devoted solely to the legal and compliance market.

"Yorkson Legal is an excellent and welcomed addition to our Legal Talent Outsourcing division. Gail and Michael Reichwald and their dedicated team have built a best-in-class organization over the past nineteen years. This acquisition is an important continuation of our strategic expansion plans in the Legal Staffing industry. Yorkson will allow us to increase our service offerings to leading law firms and corporate legal departments nationwide." said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas.

Michael Reichwald, President of Yorkson Legal, said "This new chapter in our growth will allow us to build our staffing and recruiting firm on a larger platform while continuing to provide top-notch personal service to our clients and candidates."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal and corporate support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://yorkson.com/.

