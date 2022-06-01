Leaf Home™ Enters New Markets, States Across the U.S.

As one of the largest home remodeling companies in the nation, the company has opened its first locations in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota

HUDSON, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, opened seven new offices within the United States in May through its gutter protection, safety, and water brands. With its latest locations in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, Leaf Home now serves 47 states.

Serving customers across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home delivers innovative, quality products for those looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. With now over 175 locations, the company's experienced local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through various solutions, including gutter protection, water purification, bathroom safety upgrades, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, window and door replacement, and more.

"Through these expansions, we're providing convenience, peace of mind, and added value to even more customers and their homes across the country," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Our continued growth is a testament to our talented team and their hard work and dedication, and I'm looking forward to all we can accomplish together within these new markets and states."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Adds Four New Locations, Three New States

As the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry, LeafFilter® Gutter Protection added four offices last month to its roster. In addition to Manchester, New Hampshire, the company now operates in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota through its Billings, Fargo, and Sioux Falls locations. These openings mark Leaf Home's first venture into those states, growing LeafFilter's office count to 138.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Enters Texas

Leaf Home Water Solutions™ has welcomed Texas to its rapidly growing list of locations with the addition of Dallas and Houston offices. Texas water can be challenging, particularly for private well owners, and the company is looking forward to giving homeowners cleaner, safer water that's free of dangerous contaminants.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free innovative digital water tests. The product line tackles city and well water's unique demands with a team of industry experts and an intense dedication to customer service.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Expands to Austin

Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their homes with ease and confidence, is celebrating its 20th office opening in Austin, Texas. The location is the third in the Lonestar state for Leaf Home's safety products—the company opened its Dallas and Houston locations earlier this year.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

