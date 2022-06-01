Former VP of Franchise Sales & Development for Marco's Pizza, Joins PizzaForno

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Adds Chief Development Officer as Rapid Expansion Continues

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias, appoints Travis Edmonson, former Vice President of Franchise Development at Mr. Gatti's Pizza and former Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development at Marco's Pizza, as Chief Development Officer.

Edmonson joins as the second former Marco's Pizza business leader this year to get behind this 24/7 digital pizzeria designed to combat labor shortages, food costs and rent rising. A strategic executive, Edmonson brings over 19 years of experience with an enthusiastic, resourceful, and creative approach to drive growth.

Passionate for the lucrative pizza industry, Edmonson brings years of experience in identifying market opportunities, site selection, contract negotiations, lease management, and sales analysis. Having worked with a variety of pizza brands, including Simple Simon's Pizza, Cheezies Pizza, Marco's Pizza, and Mr. Gatti's Pizza, he has a proven track record of success at devising strategies in the industry. In addition, he's worked with Pollo Campero, Gigi's Cupcake Franchise, and ExecuFran, LLC.

"We've built up our senior leadership team because we know we're headed across the entire U.S. in a short amount of time and needed the right support to take us there," said Les Tomlin, Co-founder and President of PizzaForno. "As we continue to break into major U.S. markets, we know that Travis's background in franchise development will turn our easy-to-scale business model into the next fastest growing pizza brand."

The new Chief Development Officer specializes in business developments, market identification, brand exposure, and more.

"We have something the pizza industry has never seen before, as we have the units, technology and support in place to make PizzaForno a household name," said Travis Edmonson. "We know this small square footage required pizzeria can fit perfectly in high-traffic areas all around cities, vacation spots, universities, hospitals and more."

PizzaForno projects to open a minimum of 50 units in the U.S. by yearend, with two new units launching in the coming weeks in New Orleans at the LSU Medical Center (433 Bolivar St 6th Floor Nola, LA 70112) and the University of New Orleans (2000 Lakeshore Drive New Orleans, LA 70148). The company will also be launching two new units in Houston at a Chevron gas station (1520 College Ave, South Houston, TX 77587) and in a parking lot at 212 Milam Street.

As PizzaForno expands throughout California, Texas, and Louisiana, potential licensees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the registered U.S. markets with the high-demand, turnkey business opportunity. PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno exclusively owns all North American distribution rights for the technology. The brand is rapidly growing throughout North America and backed by a landmark partnership with one of the leading food service providers, Aramark. The agreement is set to bring cutting-edge food innovation and a quality meal solution to various facilities with technology, sustainability, safety, and convenience at the forefront. PizzaForno currently has 40 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

