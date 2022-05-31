Texas Oncology selects proXimity™ to automate data transfer for clinical trials

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Texas Oncology has selected proXimity™ as the primary tool to automate the transfer of clinical trial data from the oncology EMR to the electronic data capture (EDC) systems used by biotech, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations providing clinical trials with Texas Oncology.

proXimity is an innovative cloud-based software platform that accelerates the transfer of clinical trial subject data from multiple electronic medical records (EMR) to the sponsor's electronic data capture systems (EDC). Typically, this data is transcribed manually by data management employees from the EMR to the EDC, which is time-intensive and error-prone. proXimity automates this process and transfers the data from one system to another without the need for manual transcription, dramatically reducing the time needed to transfer data while eliminating transcription errors.

Texas Oncology is a leader in cancer research and clinical trials with more than 1500 patients enrolled annually and, on average, 150+ open national trials. In a recent pilot study conducted using proXimity to transfer data from the EMR to the EDC, the data transfer using proXimity™ was 4.5 times faster than manual entry and the data was transferred error free compared to manual entry.

"We look forward to leveraging proXimity in our ongoing program to combine clinical and operational excellence in the performance of clinical trials. With our large network and mass of data, proXimity holds the potential to not only accelerate data entry and management, but also to significantly improve its accuracy. This is a big win for cancer research and cancer patients in Texas," said Scott Paulson, M.D. medical oncologist and director of clinical research at Texas Oncology.

About Texas Oncology

Texas Oncology is an independent private practice with more than 500 physicians and 210 locations across the state. Meeting the oncology needs of Texans for more than 35 years, the practice includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery. As a lead participant in US Oncology Research, Texas Oncology played a role in the development of more than 100 FDA-approved therapies. For more information, visit www.TexasOncology.com .

About Equicare Health

Equicare Health is the industry's leading provider of comprehensive care coordination solutions for oncology. EQUICARE CS™ (ECS) is a multi-facility web-based software tool that facilitates patient engagement including patient reported outcomes, patient navigation, survivorship care and a several other clinical tools. Proximity is a tool set designed to automate data transfer between EMRs and EDCs in support of sponsored clinical trials. For more information, visit

