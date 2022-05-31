RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN OAKLAND, TENN.

At 200 Chickasaw Drive, Suite 18

OAKLAND, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy, the largest outpatient physical therapy provider in West Tennessee with 14 clinics, opened its newest one today at 200 Chickasaw Drive, Suite 18.

Results Physiotherapy logo (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 901-464-3006 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

The clinic director is Joshua Bravo, who most recently held that position at Results' Arlington location.

Bravo earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, a master's degree from the University of Memphis, and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Bravo is certified in orthopedic manual therapy and dry needling and is working toward certification in orthopedics.

Results has more than 70 clinics throughout Tennessee and more than 200 overall in a market that also includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation