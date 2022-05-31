GR TECHNOLOGY, INC LAUNCHES A QUOTING & PROJECT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM TO HELP TERMAX EFFICIENTLY MANAGE PRE-PRODUCTION PROCESSES FROM "OPPORTUNITY TO AWARD"

The new solution provides Termax Company with faster response on engineered products from Request for Information (RFI) to Quotes to Prototype, delivering visibility and real-time workflows and validations to increase efficiency, organization, and accountability.

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. (GRT) and Termax Company today announced the launch of the GR8T Project Central App and Quote Express App, a user-friendly and fully integrated Sales Quoting & Project Management system that integrates with Plex through APIs.

The GR8T Project Central App and Quote Express App enables manufacturers such as Termax Company with a true linear approach through contract award to create customer opportunities, forecast quoting, and initiate projects to manage new business company wide.

"GR8T Project Central and Quote Express App has allowed us to seamlessly integrate opportunities into awards into product launches while efficiently managing and communicating within our organization.," said Chad J. Rickwood, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Termax Company.

"In today's manufacturing environment, agility and velocity are critical for manufacturers to manage thousands of customer requirements and products while gaining more reliability, accuracy, and more efficiently calculate costs associated with jobs," said Balasubramani Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer at GR Technology, Inc. "We are glad that GR8T Project Central and Quote Express APP is able to facilitate just that for Termax Company."

To learn more, visit the GR8T Platform webpage.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles with locations in Pittsburgh (PA), Florida, and Bangalore (India), is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com.

About Termax Company

Termax Company is a dynamic manufacturing and engineering company specializing in metal and plastic fastener solutions. While they primarily service the automotive industry, their products and services are used by many organizations that require quality engineered clips and fasteners. Learn more at www.termax.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Chen

(213) 688-1010

jchen@grtechnologyinc.com

