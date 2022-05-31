FUJIFILM Reveals Flagship X-H2S Mirrorless Camera along with the 18-120mm and 150-600mm zoom lenses

Photography News: FUJIFILM's New Video-Heavy X-H2S, 18-120mm, and 150-600mm Lenses

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the FUJIFILM X-H2S Mirrorless Camera, a massive upgrade that revives the flagship X Series line and makes tons of improvements, especially to video. Also announced were a pair of zoom lenses for the APS-C system: the XF 18-120mm f/4 R LM PZ WR and the XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR.

The X-H2S's major improvements are thanks to use of a 26.1MP stacked BSI APS-C sensor and 64-bit X-Processor 5, both of which are brand-new to the X Series. This next-gen sensor design uses FUJIFILM'S unique X-Trans color array to minimize moiré and false colors while also boosting dynamic range to 14 stops and improving low-light performance. By pairing the sensor with a speedier processor, the X-H2S can better realize the imaging system's full potential to unlock features like 6.2K video, 40 fps continuous shooting with an electronic shutter, and faster, more accurate autofocus.

FUJIFILM X-H2S Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1708265-REG/fujifilm_16756924_x_h2s_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Stacked BSI Sensor

4K 120p, 6.2K 30p, FHD 240p 10-Bit Video

Internal ProRes 422 HQ and F-Log 2

7-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

5.76m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3" 1.62m -Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

40 fps E. Shutter, 15 fps Mech. Shutter

425-Pt . Hybrid AF, AI Subject Detection

ProRes & Blackmagic RAW via HDMI

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots

Video recording has been completely overhauled in the XH2S with improvements in quite literally every area, making it an ideal pick for hybrid image makers as well as video pros. The camera can record at up to 6.2K 30p, using the full 3:2 open gate mode, as well as in more conventional resolutions of 4K and Full HD at high frame rates up to 120p and 240p, respectively. Users can capture pristine video ideal for editing and grading with the addition of internal 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes recording to the CFexpress Type B card slot. An updated F-Log2 gamma profile further takes advantage of the camera's imaging capabilities to realize 14 stops of dynamic range.

Algorithms run much of our digital tech and FUJIFILM has made use of AI with deep learning to make the X-H2S's autofocus system faster and more responsive. The Fuji X-H2S now offers Subject Detection autofocus, backed by AI, to keep your subject in focus. This is an expansion on the Face and Eye Detection AF of previous models by expanding the range of identifiable subjects, including cars, planes, birds, horses, dogs, cats, and more. The system can even operate in low light down to -7 EV while keeping up with fast-moving subjects. Additionally, the face and eye detection has been improved to account for hairlines, glasses, and face coverings.

An updated design incorporates enhanced functionality along with boosted performance. A key spec is in continuous shooting, which is possible at up to 15 fps with the mechanical shutter and 40 fps with the electronic shutter. At 15 fps, the camera uses its buffer to write an unlimited number of frames—it is certainly assisted by using CFexpress Type B alongside a UHS-II SD slot. The camera also offers in-body image stabilization rated to compensate for up to 7 stops of correction. This camera's pro-oriented design should appeal to many.

Maximizing the potential of the X-H2S is possible through the addition of key accessories. Videographers looking for maximum quality will want to make use of the HDMI output to send raw video to a Ninja V+ or Blackmagic Video Assist to record in either ProRes RAW or Blackmagic RAW, respectively. For longer recording, especially in difficult conditions, there is an X-H Fan that snaps onto the back of the X-H2S to keep the camera cool. Plus, you can pick up a Vertical Battery Grip for longer battery life and more ergonomic control when using the camera in vertical orientation. A File Transmitter Grip is an alternate option if you want advanced networking with your X-H2S, including Wi-Fi with transfer speeds up to 600 Mb/s.

Some third-party companies are getting an early jump on the accessory game as well. Wooden Camera has a dedicated cage for the X-H2S on the way. This is a solid one-piece design that offers plenty of structure and support as well as mounting points so you can configure the camera perfectly for your next shoot. Plenty of new accessories and kits are coming, too.

Designed in collaboration with the team that creates FUJINON lenses for cinema and broadcast, the 18-120mm brings key video features to this lightweight mirrorless lens. The 27-183mm equivalent zoom has a constant f/4 aperture with stepless aperture ring for smooth adjustments mid take, but the newest addition is a power zoom function and internal zoom. This allows users to create smooth zooms during video recording. It is a versatile lens for all creators.

Get into the super telephoto range with the XF 150-600mm and its 229-914mm equivalent zoom range. This lens covers a vast range and benefits from an internal zoom design that keeps it well-balanced in the hand or on a gimbal head and tripod. Five stops of Optical Image Stabilization make the lens more versatile as even handheld users can get sharp imagery at shutter speeds down to 1/30 second. Fast AF and a weather-resistant construction complete the package. And, if you need more range, add on an XF 1.4x or 2.0x Teleconverter.

Fujifilm X-H2S Mirrorless Camera

https://youtu.be/1Xl8YWrfIjc

Fuji XF 18-120mm f/4 R LM PZ WR and the XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR.

https://youtu.be/tSQ33zNj1Lw

Learn more with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/fujifilm-x-h2s-mirrorless-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo